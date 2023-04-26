Croatia join EHF EURO 2024 line-up; Switzerland take crucial win

For Austria and Switzerland, the wins against Romania and Georgia, respectively, were fairly clear, while Croatia cast Greece off in the second half and Portugal had to work hard to keep a determined comeback from Türkiye at bay.

With the results of the first games, there are now 14 berths at the final tournament in Germany still available.

GROUP 1

Türkiye vs Portugal 35:37 (14:19)

Portugal made it five wins from five matches in the qualifiers as they recorded a narrow win over Türkiye, which took their points tally to 10 on top of the table. Portugal were quick to take the upper hand and the difference between the sides seemed evident early, but Türkiye never gave in and came very close to a successful comeback in the end.

After the score of 25:31 in the 47th minute, Türkiye closed the gap to two several times, and even one, at 33:34 with five minutes on the clock. But ultimately it was not enough and at the final whistle, the visitors celebrated an extension of their overall unblemished record of victories against Türkiye to four.

It was an entertaining clash in which both exhibited some great attack for the vocal spectators in Ankara. Shooting accuracy was high on both sides, and Portugal’s young stars such as Miguel Martins and Salvador Salvador stood out with their assists and shooting records making for an important influence in attack.

Despite the loss, Türkiye’s hope of reaching the EHF EURO for the first time ever remains alive, as they will meet North Macedonia in round 6 in what looks to be the deciding clash regarding the group’s second ticket to the final tournament.