USAM Matthieumetivet ©Theagency 5827
EHF European League

Mark your calendar for the Last 16

EHF Logo 100 European Handball Federation10 March 2021, 11:00

The new-look EHF European League Men is heating up with the schedule for the Last 16 confirmed by the EHF.

16 teams will compete in the opening knockout round of the competition, promising a feast of quality handball with the first leg taking place on 23 March and the second leg on 30 March.

All 16 matches will be streamed live on EHFTV and extensive coverage before, during and after the round can be found on eurohandball.com and the EHF EHF European League's social media accounts.

First leg

Chekhovskie Medvedi vs USAM Nimes Gard
Tuesday 23 March at 17:00 CEST

Montpellier HB vs Kadetten Schaffhausen
Tuesday 23 March at 18:45 CEST

RK Nexe vs Rhein-Neckar Löwen
Tuesday 23 March at 18:45 CEST

GOG vs HC CSKA
Tuesday 23 March at 18:45 CEST

IFK Kristianstad vs Abanca Ademar León
Tuesday 23 March at 18:45 CEST

Fivers vs Füchse Berlin
Tuesday 23 March at 20:45 CEST

Sporting CP vs Orlen Wisla Plock
Tuesday 23 March at 20:45 CEST

HC Eurofarm Pelister vs SC Magdeburg
Tuesday 23 March at 20:45 CEST

Second leg

Kadetten Schaffhausen vs Montpellier HB
Tuesday 30 March at 17:00 CEST

HC CSKA vs GOG
Tuesday 30 March at 18:45 CEST

SC Magdeburg vs HC Eurofarm Pelister
Tuesday 30 March at 18:45 CEST

Rhein-Neckar Löwen vs RK Nexe
Tuesday 30 March at 18:45 CEST

Füchse Berlin vs Fivers
Tuesday 30 March at 20:45 CEST

Orlen Wisla Plock vs Sporting CP
Tuesday 30 March at 20:45 CEST

Abanca Ademar León vs IFK Kristianstad
Tuesday 30 March at 20:45 CEST

USAM Nimes Gard vs Chekhovskie Medvedi
Tuesday 30 March at 20:45 CEST

 

Kiro Lazarov Nantes
Previous Article This is me: Kiril Lazarov
ER27758
Next Article Perfect ratings for working conditions at Women’s EHF EURO

Latest news

More News