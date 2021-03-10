Mark your calendar for the Last 16

The new-look EHF European League Men is heating up with the schedule for the Last 16 confirmed by the EHF.

16 teams will compete in the opening knockout round of the competition, promising a feast of quality handball with the first leg taking place on 23 March and the second leg on 30 March.

All 16 matches will be streamed live on EHFTV and extensive coverage before, during and after the round can be found on eurohandball.com and the EHF EHF European League's social media accounts.

First leg

Chekhovskie Medvedi vs USAM Nimes Gard

Tuesday 23 March at 17:00 CEST

Montpellier HB vs Kadetten Schaffhausen

Tuesday 23 March at 18:45 CEST

RK Nexe vs Rhein-Neckar Löwen

Tuesday 23 March at 18:45 CEST

GOG vs HC CSKA

Tuesday 23 March at 18:45 CEST

IFK Kristianstad vs Abanca Ademar León

Tuesday 23 March at 18:45 CEST

Fivers vs Füchse Berlin

Tuesday 23 March at 20:45 CEST

Sporting CP vs Orlen Wisla Plock

Tuesday 23 March at 20:45 CEST

HC Eurofarm Pelister vs SC Magdeburg

Tuesday 23 March at 20:45 CEST

Second leg

Kadetten Schaffhausen vs Montpellier HB

Tuesday 30 March at 17:00 CEST

HC CSKA vs GOG

Tuesday 30 March at 18:45 CEST

SC Magdeburg vs HC Eurofarm Pelister

Tuesday 30 March at 18:45 CEST

Rhein-Neckar Löwen vs RK Nexe

Tuesday 30 March at 18:45 CEST

Füchse Berlin vs Fivers

Tuesday 30 March at 20:45 CEST

Orlen Wisla Plock vs Sporting CP

Tuesday 30 March at 20:45 CEST

Abanca Ademar León vs IFK Kristianstad

Tuesday 30 March at 20:45 CEST

USAM Nimes Gard vs Chekhovskie Medvedi

Tuesday 30 March at 20:45 CEST