Mark your calendar for the Last 16
The new-look EHF European League Men is heating up with the schedule for the Last 16 confirmed by the EHF.
16 teams will compete in the opening knockout round of the competition, promising a feast of quality handball with the first leg taking place on 23 March and the second leg on 30 March.
All 16 matches will be streamed live on EHFTV and extensive coverage before, during and after the round can be found on eurohandball.com and the EHF EHF European League's social media accounts.
First leg
Chekhovskie Medvedi vs USAM Nimes Gard
Tuesday 23 March at 17:00 CEST
Montpellier HB vs Kadetten Schaffhausen
Tuesday 23 March at 18:45 CEST
RK Nexe vs Rhein-Neckar Löwen
Tuesday 23 March at 18:45 CEST
GOG vs HC CSKA
Tuesday 23 March at 18:45 CEST
IFK Kristianstad vs Abanca Ademar León
Tuesday 23 March at 18:45 CEST
Fivers vs Füchse Berlin
Tuesday 23 March at 20:45 CEST
Sporting CP vs Orlen Wisla Plock
Tuesday 23 March at 20:45 CEST
HC Eurofarm Pelister vs SC Magdeburg
Tuesday 23 March at 20:45 CEST
Second leg
Kadetten Schaffhausen vs Montpellier HB
Tuesday 30 March at 17:00 CEST
HC CSKA vs GOG
Tuesday 30 March at 18:45 CEST
SC Magdeburg vs HC Eurofarm Pelister
Tuesday 30 March at 18:45 CEST
Rhein-Neckar Löwen vs RK Nexe
Tuesday 30 March at 18:45 CEST
Füchse Berlin vs Fivers
Tuesday 30 March at 20:45 CEST
Orlen Wisla Plock vs Sporting CP
Tuesday 30 March at 20:45 CEST
Abanca Ademar León vs IFK Kristianstad
Tuesday 30 March at 20:45 CEST
USAM Nimes Gard vs Chekhovskie Medvedi
Tuesday 30 March at 20:45 CEST