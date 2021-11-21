Pisek dominant in Czech derby

In the only national derby of the EHF European Cup Women round 3, Sokol Pisek proved too strong for another Czech side DHC Slavia Praha.

On home court, Slavia narrowly won the first-leg game on Saturday (35:34), but on Sunday, Teresa Pokorna's 13 goals propelled Pisek to a 27:22 revenge win, which saw them through to the Last 16.

It was one of the nine double-headers played during the weekend alongside seven second-leg matches.

a 26:26 draw was enough for Netherlands' JuRo Unirek VZV after they defeated former EHF Champions League runners-up WHC Vardar last week, 35:25

22 saves by Liza Rovers helped another Dutch side Cabooter HandbaL Venlo beat LK Zug Handball (37:31), taking revenge for a 25:23 defeat last week

IBV Vestmannaeyjar, who beat C.PAOK in round 2, were too strong for another Greek team, defeating AEP Panorama 29:22 and 26:20

title holders Costa del Sol Malaga reached the next stage already last weekend after eliminating H.V.Quintus (NED) in a double-header

the Last 16 draw will take place on Tuesday 23 November at 11.00 CET. The matches are scheduled for 8/9 and 15/16 January 2022

Rocasa take revenge

Following a 38:37 home defeat against Skara HF (SWE), two-time Challenge Cup winners Rocasa Gran Canaria put themselves in a difficult situation ahead of the second-leg match.

However, Rocasa reached their goal, as a hard-fought 27:25 win in Sweden secured a Last 16 ticket for the Spanish side.