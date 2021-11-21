Sola through despite seven-goal defeat

The Norwegian team Sola HK travelled to Russia with a solid advantage following their 36:25 first-leg win at home, and they ultimately booked a group phase ticket despite a 27:20 defeat at Astrakhanochka.

Six more second-leg encounters from the Women's EHF European League qualification round 3 were held on Sunday, and they completed the line-up of the group stage, which will start in January.

another Norwegian team Storhamar Handball Elite are also through, as they shared spoils with Romania's SCM Gloria Buzau (26:26) after a 31:27 win in the first-leg game

reigning champions Les Neptunes de Nantes (FRA) again had no problems with H 65 Höörs HK (SWE). They won 39:24 at home, and now celebrate a 35:25 victory in Sweden

following a 22:22 draw last week, Magura Cisnadie defeated DVSC Schaeffler at home, 25:21, and also went through

five teams sealed their spots in the next stage already on Saturday, while four more sides were seeded directly through the group phase

France and Romania with three teams in group phase

All 16 participants of the group stage have been determined, and they come from nine countries.

Only France and Romania will have three teams in the next stage. Besides title-holders from Nantes, France will be represented by ES Besancon Feminin and Chambray Touraine Handball, while Romania has SCM Ramnicu Valcea and SC Minaur Baia Mare alongside Cisnadie as delegates.

Similar to Norway, Denmark (Herning-Ikast Handbold, Viborg HK) and Hungary (Mosonmagyarovari KC, Vaci NKSE) will have two teams in the group phase. Four more nations will be represented by just one side: HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (Croatia), Lada (Russia), SG BBM Bietigheim (Germany) and MKS Zagliebe Lubin (Poland).

The draw of the group stage will be held on Thursday, 25 November, at 11.00 CET.