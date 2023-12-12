Play here and win official merchandise

The primary slogan for the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 is ‘Here To Play’!, and with only 29 days to go to the final event and in the spirit of the tournament, we are here to play with you the fans.



So let's go and play our next game; maybe you could win a prize!

RULES: In this game, players are presented with a collection of tiles, all facing downwards. The main goal is to turn over two tiles at a time in an attempt to find a match. Victory is achieved when all the pairs have been correctly identified. The duration of the game is tracked, and the two players who complete the memory game in the shortest time will win an official merchandise goodie bag as a reward.

What are you waiting for? Click here and to play