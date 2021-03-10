Play-offs schedule released

The road to Cologne and this season's EHF FINAL4 is set and now the EHF has confirmed the schedule for the play-offs.

16 teams will compete in the opening knockout round of the EHF Champions League Men with the first leg taking place on 30 March – 1 April and the second leg on 7-8 April.

All 16 matches will be streamed live on EHFTV and extensive coverage before, during and after the round can be found on eurohandball.com and the EHF Champions League's social media accounts.

First leg

HC Motor vs HC Meshkov Brest

Wednesday 31 March at 18:45 CEST

Elverum Handball vs Barça

Wednesday 31 March at 18:45 CEST

MOL-Pick Szeged vs THW Kiel

Wednesday 31 March at 18:45 CEST

HBC Nantes vs Lomza Vive Kielce

Wednesday 31 March at 20:45 CEST

HC Vardar 1961 vs Telekom Veszprém HC

Thursday 1 April at 18:45 CEST

HC PPD Zagreb vs SG Flensburg-Handewitt

Thursday 1 April at 18:45 CEST

RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko vs Paris Saint-Germain HB

Thursday 1 April at 20:45 CEST

FC Porto vs Aalborg Handbold

Thursday 1 April at 20:45 CEST

Second leg

Aalborg Handbold vs FC Porto

Wednesday 7 April at 18:45 CEST

THW Kiel vs MOL-Pick Szeged

Wednesday 7 April at 18:45 CEST

Barça vs Elverum Handball

Wednesday 7 April at 20:45 CEST

Lomza Vive Kielce vs HBC Nantes

Wednesday 7 April at 20:45 CEST

HC Meshkov Brest vs HC Motor

Thursday 8 April at 18:45 CEST

Telekom Veszprém HC vs HC Vardar 1961

Thursday 8 April at 18:45 CEST

SG Flensburg-Handewitt vs HC PPD Zagreb

Thursday 8 April at 18:45 CEST

Paris Saint-Germain HB vs RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko

Thursday 8 April at 20:45 CEST