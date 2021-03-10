Play-offs schedule released
The road to Cologne and this season's EHF FINAL4 is set and now the EHF has confirmed the schedule for the play-offs.
16 teams will compete in the opening knockout round of the EHF Champions League Men with the first leg taking place on 30 March – 1 April and the second leg on 7-8 April.
All 16 matches will be streamed live on EHFTV and extensive coverage before, during and after the round can be found on eurohandball.com and the EHF Champions League's social media accounts.
First leg
HC Motor vs HC Meshkov Brest
Wednesday 31 March at 18:45 CEST
Elverum Handball vs Barça
Wednesday 31 March at 18:45 CEST
MOL-Pick Szeged vs THW Kiel
Wednesday 31 March at 18:45 CEST
HBC Nantes vs Lomza Vive Kielce
Wednesday 31 March at 20:45 CEST
HC Vardar 1961 vs Telekom Veszprém HC
Thursday 1 April at 18:45 CEST
HC PPD Zagreb vs SG Flensburg-Handewitt
Thursday 1 April at 18:45 CEST
RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko vs Paris Saint-Germain HB
Thursday 1 April at 20:45 CEST
FC Porto vs Aalborg Handbold
Thursday 1 April at 20:45 CEST
Second leg
Aalborg Handbold vs FC Porto
Wednesday 7 April at 18:45 CEST
THW Kiel vs MOL-Pick Szeged
Wednesday 7 April at 18:45 CEST
Barça vs Elverum Handball
Wednesday 7 April at 20:45 CEST
Lomza Vive Kielce vs HBC Nantes
Wednesday 7 April at 20:45 CEST
HC Meshkov Brest vs HC Motor
Thursday 8 April at 18:45 CEST
Telekom Veszprém HC vs HC Vardar 1961
Thursday 8 April at 18:45 CEST
SG Flensburg-Handewitt vs HC PPD Zagreb
Thursday 8 April at 18:45 CEST
Paris Saint-Germain HB vs RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko
Thursday 8 April at 20:45 CEST