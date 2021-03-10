KLAHN 23.02.21 271151
EHF Champions League

Play-offs schedule released

EHF Logo 100 European Handball Federation10 March 2021, 10:00

The road to Cologne and this season's EHF FINAL4 is set and now the EHF has confirmed the schedule for the play-offs.

16 teams will compete in the opening knockout round of the EHF Champions League Men with the first leg taking place on 30 March – 1 April and the second leg on 7-8 April.

All 16 matches will be streamed live on EHFTV and extensive coverage before, during and after the round can be found on eurohandball.com and the EHF Champions League's social media accounts.

First leg

HC Motor vs HC Meshkov Brest
Wednesday 31 March at 18:45 CEST

Elverum Handball vs Barça
Wednesday 31 March at 18:45 CEST

MOL-Pick Szeged vs THW Kiel
Wednesday 31 March at 18:45 CEST

HBC Nantes vs Lomza Vive Kielce
Wednesday 31 March at 20:45 CEST

HC Vardar 1961 vs Telekom Veszprém HC
Thursday 1 April at 18:45 CEST

HC PPD Zagreb vs SG Flensburg-Handewitt
Thursday 1 April at 18:45 CEST

RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko vs Paris Saint-Germain HB
Thursday 1 April at 20:45 CEST

FC Porto vs Aalborg Handbold
Thursday 1 April at 20:45 CEST

Second leg

Aalborg Handbold vs FC Porto
Wednesday 7 April at 18:45 CEST

THW Kiel vs MOL-Pick Szeged
Wednesday 7 April at 18:45 CEST

Barça vs Elverum Handball
Wednesday 7 April at 20:45 CEST

Lomza Vive Kielce vs HBC Nantes
Wednesday 7 April at 20:45 CEST

HC Meshkov Brest vs HC Motor
Thursday 8 April at 18:45 CEST

Telekom Veszprém HC vs HC Vardar 1961
Thursday 8 April at 18:45 CEST

SG Flensburg-Handewitt vs HC PPD Zagreb
Thursday 8 April at 18:45 CEST

Paris Saint-Germain HB vs RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko
Thursday 8 April at 20:45 CEST

20210903SLO POL4
Previous Article Slovenia pass Poland after hard-earned victory
Kiro Lazarov Nantes
Next Article This is me: Kiril Lazarov

Latest news

More News