Slovenia pass Poland after hard-earned victory

For 40 minutes, the top duel of group 5 was really neck-to-neck, then finally Slovenia took the upper hand to leave Poland behind, 32;29. Even eight goals from top scorer Szymon Sicko were not enough for Poland to take the points from Celje.

GROUP 5:

Slovenia vs Poland 32:29 (15:14)

Having five points from three matches, Slovenia took the lead in this group, passing the Poles, who remain on four points.

The match was on the edge until the 19:19 tie in minute 36, then Slovenia scored a crucial 6:2 run for 25:21 including three strikes from Gasper Marguc.

Even the red card for defence chief Blaz Blagotinsek in minute 49 after three suspensions did not stop the hosts.

Another Celje talent had his debut in the national team: 22 years old Tadej Mazej scored three goals in his first international match.

Slovenia have their Olympic Qualification tournament in Berlin next, where they will face Germany, Sweden and Algeria for two tickets for Tokyo starting Friday; Poland will host the Netherlands in another EHF EURO 2022 qualifier at Wroclaw on Sunday.

Slovenian left-handers shine bright

The right attacking side was the key to success for Slovenia on Tuesday night: three of their best four scorers were left-handed EHF Champions League stars. Veszprém’s right wing Gasper Marguc was top scorer by eight goals, ahead of the Barça duo Jure Dolenec (5) and Blaz Janc (4). Dolenec had been the hosts’ top scorer of the first half with four strikes.