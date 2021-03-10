This is me: Kiril Lazarov

My journey started on the streets. No, not with handball, but with basketball. It was just easier to play, just two or three of us together.

My first idol was the legendary Toni Kukoč. He famously wore the number 7 jersey during his memorable time with Chicago Bulls. The number 7 has stuck with me throughout my career.

But if basketball was my first love, handball was the love of my life. My dad was a great handball player, and I remember often attending his training sessions. I was clearly the youngest in the group, but it felt all so natural to me. That’s when handball got to me.

First came the decision to pick a number. Kukoč was the inspiration but he was not the only one. My first coach when I was growing up, Ilija Janev, also wore number 7. There's that number again. Somehow, I thought that all left-handers had to wear it, so I stuck with it.

Then came the time to become a leader. Something some might think I was born to be. From my Pelister days when I was 18, until now, 22 years later, I have had a leading role, no matter which team.

Some people chase the ability to lead their whole life. Being able to take the ball and score whenever is needed. To be brave and have the confidence and strength to make important decisions. For me, it just comes naturally. I have never had to force myself. Maybe that is connected to my character and the discipline of my parents, Blagoja and Milka.

My mother and father taught me to respect others and to never to give up on my dreams. So I gave myself a simple mantra: set a goal and focus on achieving it. Sure, I might look like a tough guy, but I have a desire to prove myself all the time.

My father has always been a key person in my life. He wanted my brother and I to be raised with discipline. Very rarely does my dad tell me that he is proud of me. But the first time I moved to Zagreb, I could feel this emotion from his side.