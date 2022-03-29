Live blog: 16 teams ready to start knockout phase
The EHF European League Men 2021/22 season heads into its knockout phase with eight matches in the first leg of the Last 16 on Tuesday.
- knockout phase starts with the first leg of the Last 16
- at 18:45 CEST: Velenje vs Nimes, Lemgo vs Plock, Kadetten vs Sävehof, Nexe vs Pelister
- at 20:45 CEST: Irun vs GOG, Nantes vs Füchse, Sporting vs Magdeburg, Toulouse vs Benfica
- all matches streamed live on EHFTV (geo-restrictions may apply)
- read the round preview with info on all eight matches
- Eric Willemsen reporting
Tuesday 29 March 2022
16:28
Tonight, group phase achievements count for nothing anymore. No matter how many goals you scored in those 10 rounds over the last few months and how many points you gathered, or in what position you finished: everyone starts at zero again when the knockout phase throws off.
You have two matches to earn your quarter-final ticket, and it all starts at 0:0.
16:11
We started the group phase with 24 teams, we are now 16. This means business! All 16 teams want to get to the quarter-final, only eight of them will make it.
Read the preview of the first leg of the Last 16:
16:00
Good afternoon, welcome to the knockout phase of the EHF European League Men 2021/22!
It is the first leg of the Last 16 tonight. From now on, it is make or break for the 16 teams that are still in the race for the EHF Finals Men 2022 on 28/29 May.
We throw off at 18:45 CEST and here is the playing schedule: