Playing times for Budapest and Cologne confirmed

Taking place once again in its familiar yet grand surroundings of LANXESS arena in Cologne, Germany on 17/18 June 2023, the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 will see its semi-finals getting underway at 15:15 and 18:00 CEST, respectively, on Saturday 17 June.

The third place match will then begin at 15:15 CEST on Sunday 18 June before the final at 18:00 CEST.

But before that, the EHF FINAL4 Women 2023 is set for 3/4 June 2023 at the MVM Dome in Budapest, Hungary.

The throw-off times mirror the men's event, with the semi-finals on Saturday 3 June at 15:15 and 18:00 CEST, respectively, before the third place match and final at the same times on Sunday 4 June.

Both competitions are at the quarter-final stages at present. The first legs of the men's round get underway on Wednesday 10 May and by Thursday 18 May we will know which four teams will be heading for Cologne.

On the women's side, we will not have to wait so long to find out who is off to Budapest, as the four second leg ties will be completed on Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 May.

Click the links for ticketing information for the EHF FINAL4 Women and TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4.