Brattset Dale’s return shines light on her new life as a mother

“I felt amazing on the court, to be back after a long hiatus, it was very, very exciting and, of course, to cap everything off with a win was even better. Sure, there have been difficult moments, like every comeback, but the overall reaction was very, very positive,” says Brattset Dale.

Györ’s 29:27 win was the Norwegian line player’s first game in the European top competition since the Hungarian side conceded a loss in last season’s group phase game against Vipers Kristiansand, the eventual winners, as Brattset Dale announced her pregnancy in April 2022.

On 1 November 2022, Brattset Dale gave birth to a son, Nils, who became her biggest fan, always going to her mother’s home games. Surely, the challenge became bigger and the priorities shifted a bit for Dale, but Györ’s line player knew that she will make her comeback on the court.

Some physical problems also delayed her return, which took place in March in the Hungarian league, with Brattset Dale building up her fitness and getting back into the rhythm with the target being the EHF FINAL4 in Budapest, providing Györ return to the competition.

“He has been going to the arena for a few times, already wearing the Györ shirt. He is my biggest fan now. He loves the colours, it is very exciting for him, it looks like he loves handball already,” smiles Brattset Dale when speaking about her son. But the tone shifts a bit, when asked about the game against Odense.

“It was actually the first away game I played for Györ after my return, away from Hungary, therefore it was a special one for all of us. Of course, this was a new thing for us, but we were always in contact, me and my husband, and everything was very good,” adds Györ’s line player.

Brattset Dale finished the match against Odense with three goals, spearheading the effort for a superb comeback for the Hungarian powerhouse, after their opponents led by as many as six goals throughout the game. While that advantage might have proven huge, Györ’s experience was the key that helped turn the game on its head.

Now, as the business end of the season is growing nearer and nearer, Brattset Dale will only add quality and experience to the side, as Györ have an excellent trio of line players, completed by Linn Blöhm and Yvette Broch, probably the best one remaining in the competition.

However, a star-studded line up does not simply translate into automatic wins, therefore Györ will have to sweat against Odense in the second leg to protect that lead from the first game, in what will be a sold-out arena, wearing the mandatory home shirt, which will definitely translate into a sea of green.

“It is always hard to play against teams from Denmark, we felt it in the first leg and it was even more difficult for me, because it was the first European game after my return on the court. They will not go down easily even in this second leg, therefore we need to tread carefully and play our best game once again, because it is crucial to secure a ticket to Budapest,” says Brattset Dale.

A ticket to the EHF FINAL4 is a must for Györ, who have failed to win the last two trophies, therefore another close miss would definitely be a blot on their resume, with an excellent roster on display.

“We are prepared for everything, so we want to win against Odense and, after that, we are going to win the trophy. It would be my second and that would be amazing,” says Brattset Dale, who will surely have her biggest fan in the stands both in the second leg of the quarter-finals and in the EHF FINAL4, should they feature.