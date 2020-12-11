Playing times released for last five rounds of group phase

The battle for quarter-final and play-off berths in the DELO EHF Champions League 2020/21 continues in the second weekend of January with round 10, full of exciting matchups.

The EHF has released the playing times for the remaining five rounds of the group phase. The full playing schedule for rounds 10 through 14 can be downloaded here.

Highlights of Round 10 on 9/10 January 2021 include the group B clash between CSKA and Brest Bretagne Handball on Saturday at 16:00 CET, followed by Metz Handball challenging group A leaders Rostov-Don on Sunday at 16:00 CET.

Also, Vipers Kristiansand resume the competition with a Scandinavian derby against Team Esbjerg on Saturday at 18:00 CET, and title holders Györi Audi ETO KC close the round with a visit to SCM Ramnicu Valcea on Sunday at 18:00 CET.

The group phase is set to end with round 14 on 13/14 February 2021. The play-offs are scheduled for March 2021.