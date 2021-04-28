Playing times set for EHF Finals Men

The countdown is on to the conclusion of a fascinating EHF European League Men with the EHF Finals taking place in Mannheim, Germany on 22 and 23 May.

The playing times for all four matches have now been set, with SC Magdeburg facing the only non-German club, Poland's Orlen Wisla Plock, in the opening game on Saturday 22 May at 18:00 CEST, followed by hosts Rhein-Neckar Löwen against Füchse Berlin at 20:45 CEST.

Sunday 23 May begins with the 3rd Placement match at 18:00 CEST before the first winners of the European League Men will be decided at 20:30 CEST.

All four matches will be streamed live on EHFTV and will be covered extensively on eurohandball.com and the EHF European League's social media channels.

Saturday 22 May

SC Magdeburg vs Orlen Wisla Plock (18:00 CEST)

Rhein-Neckar Löwen vs Füchse Berlin (20:45 CEST)

Sunday 23 May

3rd Placement match (18:00 CEST)

Final (20:30 CEST)