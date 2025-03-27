Plock and PSG win thrillers to leave play-offs wide open
Both French sides were in action in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2024/25 play-offs on Thursday, taking one win and one defeat in the first legs.
While Paris Saint-Germain Handball clinched a 31:30 victory against OTP Bank – PICK Szeged in Hungary, HBC Nantes were unable to turn the match around against Orlen Wisla Plock, losing 25:28. The results leave everything open for the second legs in France.
Success came down to small details, it was a tight match, so we have every chance in the return leg. I saw a lot of good things — we have solutions to PSG’s play and defence, though of course we also made mistakes. From now on, the pressure will be on the Parisians, and next week, the smallest things will decide who advances. I’d especially like to thank our fans for their support: the Arena was wonderful and full of fire again today.
It was a tough match, and a special one for me personally, as I got to return to Szeged, to the arena of my former team, in front of their amazing fans. We fought well for sixty minutes, at one point we were four goals ahead and could’ve sealed the tie, but Pick stepped up their game and made the second leg wide open.
We presented ourselves very well in the first half and made some changes in the second half. At the moment we have an advantage of three hits and we are going there fully motivated to win.
The first half didn't go our way and we lost too many goals. In the second half we managed to improve a bit, however Wisla did not give up the lead they had gained. I know we can play even better and if we want to advance to the quarter-finals we have to play even better.