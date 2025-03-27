Paris Saint-Germain won by the closest possible margin in Szeged, their eighth win in 11 duels against the Hungarian side

Kamil Syprzak (eight goals) and Yahia Omar (seven) were PSG’s top scorers in this equal encounter

Orlen Wisla Plock remain unbeaten this calendar year in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League by beating Nantes

it was Plock’s fourth win in the fifth Champions League match after the international break in January

Przemyslaw Krajewski was top scorer for the Polish side, netting eight times

PLAY-OFFS, FIRST LEG

OTP Bank - PICK Szeged (HUN) vs Paris Saint-Germain Handball (FRA) 30:31 (13:14)

Paris Saint-Germain became the third side, after SC Magdeburg and Füchse Berlin, to take an away victory in the first leg of the play-offs. But OTP Bank – PICK Szeged were a tough nut to crack, and the tie remains open ahead of the second leg. Szeged started strong thanks to goalkeeper Tobias Thulin and EHF Champions League top scorer Mario Sostaric — now on 107 goals after five strikes — and the first half went back and forth. PSG took a two-goal lead just before the break, but Szeged went in front once more 36 minutes into the game.

However in the middle of the second half Paris had four crucial minutes, scoring a 4:0 run from 19:20 to 23:20, which helped them stay ahead until the end. Last season’s EHF Champions League top scorer Kamil Syprzak became a key factor for the visitors, scoring eight times to bring his season tally to 96.

Syprzak’s last goal for a 29:26 lead seemed to be decisive for Paris, but then Szeged profited from several missed shots and technical mistakes from their opponents to close up to 28:29 with two minutes left. Finally, Spanish wing Ferran Sola secured the away win, scoring PSG’s 31st goal 30 seconds before the end. PSG’s Egyptian right back Yania Omar was also crucial with seven goals, while Lazar Kukic netted six times for Szeged.