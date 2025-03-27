This is Me: Andreas Wolff

I moved to HSG Wetzlar in 2013 and had my first international match in the same season. In 2016, I was nominated for a major tournament for the first time, the EHF EURO in Poland. After the opening defeat against Spain, we were behind at the break in the second game against Sweden — coach Dagur Sigurdsson told me to go on court. And that was the defining game, I became number one in the German team for the first time.

The game against Sweden was the foundation stone for my later performances in the tournament. We won, I was able to help the team and caught fire.

Of course, everyone talks about our EHF EURO 2016 final against Spain today. I think that was one of my best games ever, along with the 2024 Olympic semi-final, also against Spain.

But I don't want to really balance until I've finished my career. I still want to achieve more, I'm still developing, I still have a lot of plans.

And maybe I'll watch the EHF EURO 2016 final for the first time when my career is over — I haven't seen it in full yet. I've been shown clips from time to time, my father has watched the game a lot, but I haven't.

I think that first save against Julen Aguinagalde was the starting signal, and then of course the double save against Alex Dujshebaev and Raul Entrerrios shortly before the final buzzer. In the end, I had 21 saves on my tally, a 48 per cent save rate. 17 goals conceded is still the record for EHF EURO finals. I think this game was the best possible time for such a performance.