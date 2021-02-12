EHF European League
Plock look to extend winning streak in Skopje
Who will be able to stop Wisla Plock? The Polish side sit on top of EHF European League Men group A, with the maximum of 10 points. Their last game – at Fivers, won by eight – proved that Wisla are playing with confidence.
GROUP A
HC Metalurg (MKD) vs Orlen Wisla Plock (POL)
Sunday 14 February, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- this is a rescheduled game from round 2
- Wisla Plock are currently leaders of group A, with the maximum of 10 points after five games, while Metalurg are bottom of the table, with only one point
- both teams’ top scorers in the group phase are wings: Plock’s Michal Daszek has scored 29 while Metalurg’s Zlatko Horvat has netted 43 times
- the return leg of the confrontation will be played next Tuesday, also in Plock