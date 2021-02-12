Plock look to extend winning streak in Skopje

Who will be able to stop Wisla Plock? The Polish side sit on top of EHF European League Men group A, with the maximum of 10 points. Their last game – at Fivers, won by eight – proved that Wisla are playing with confidence.

GROUP A

HC Metalurg (MKD) vs Orlen Wisla Plock (POL)

Sunday 14 February, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV