Plock look to extend winning streak in Skopje

EHF / Kevin Domas12 February 2021, 09:30

Who will be able to stop Wisla Plock? The Polish side sit on top of EHF European League Men group A, with the maximum of 10 points. Their last game – at Fivers, won by eight – proved that Wisla are playing with confidence.

GROUP A
HC Metalurg (MKD) vs Orlen Wisla Plock (POL)
Sunday 14 February, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • this is a rescheduled game from round 2
  • Wisla Plock are currently leaders of group A, with the maximum of 10 points after five games, while Metalurg are bottom of the table, with only one point
  • both teams’ top scorers in the group phase are wings: Plock’s Michal Daszek has scored 29 while Metalurg’s Zlatko Horvat has netted 43 times
  • the return leg of the confrontation will be played next Tuesday, also in Plock
