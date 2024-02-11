Podravka

Podravka and Storhamar secure quarter-final berths

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev
11 February 2024, 19:55

Two more quarter-finalists of the EHF European League Women have been determined following Round 5 games on Sunday. In Group A, HC Podravka Vegeta and Storhamar Handball Elite celebrated home wins, and both sides secured their progression.

In Group D, Costa Del Sol Malaga also made a step towards the quarter-final, as they easily defeated the last-placed CSM Targu Jiu.

  • five quarter-finalists are already known, as Storhamar and Podravka joined two Romanian sides, H.C. Dunarea Braila and CS Gloria 2018 BN, and Germany's Thüringer HC
  • Storhamar and Podravka have eight and seven points respectively in Group A, so Praktiker-Vac (three points) and Nykøbing Falster Håndbold (two) have no chance to catch up
  • Storhamar beat Nykøbing with exactly the same 27:26 score as in the reverse fixture in Round 1
  • by netting 10 times against Podravka, Vac's Csenge Kucsora returned on top of the tournament's scoring chart with a tally of 53 goals (including qualification)
  • no quarter-finalists have been yet determined in Group D, as three teams, Sola HK, Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC and Malaga, are still fighting for the two spots 

GROUP A

HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) vs Praktiker-Vác (HUN) 27:24 (13:9)

Podravka knew that a win would see them through to the quarter-final, and they reached that goal, taking a home victory. The teams were tied at 3:3 early in the game, but then the home team used a 3:0 run to pull clear, as Katarina Pandza not only regularly scored, but also set up goals. Early in the second half, Podravka's lead reached six goals at 16:10, and although Vac tried to fight back into the game, they were unable to avoid the defeat. Csenge Kucsora became the best scorer of the match with 10 goals, but her effort was not enough, and Vac have no more chances of progressing from the group.

Podravka Cropped
Congrats to my girls on this important win, as well as all the games played until now. They fought every step of the way and they deserved it. In my opinion this was a much harder game then the one we played in Vac because we had much more to lose. The start of the game was hard for us but we managed to find our pace and take control of the game. Of course we could have finished some plays better. Vac put some pressure on us in the second half but we were able to stay calm. Even without some key players like Tina Barisic we managed to achieve this and I would like to congratulate the entire club for the support. Our achievement is that much greater because we have reached quarterfinals with exclusively domestic players.
Ivica Obrvan
Head coach, HC Podravka Vegeta
Vac Cropped
Congratulations to Podravka for winning today's game and qualifying for the next round. I am pleased with my team but that opening of the second half is something we can clearly improve. In that period Podravka showed their experience in European matches and we were unfortunately unable to get back into this one.
Herbert Gabor
Head coach, Praktiker-Vac

Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) vs Nykøbing Falster Håndbold (DEN) 27:26 (15:15)

After taking their maiden victory at the current group stage in Round 4 against Vac, Nykøbing hoped to win again and stay in fight for a quarter-final spot. The Danish team fought hard throughout the match, as they drew level after trailing 22:18 midway through the second half, and they had a chance to snatch points in the closing minutes. But Anniken Obaidli, who played against her sister Mona this time, scored a winner for Storhamar with 13 seconds to go. So the home side secured their fourth win in five matches and went through, while Nykøbing, the runners-up of the EHF European League Women in the 2022/23, will not progress from the group now.

Storhamar Cropped
It was a bit weird of a game. We knew it would be tough. We had to use a lot of strength and fight all the way. It went our way in the end, and I am very happy that we are in the quarter-finals.
Mathilde Rivas-Toft
Right back, Storhamar Handball Elite
Nykobing Cropped
It was an even match between two good teams. There were a lot of tactics and a lot of nerves. It was a difficult away game for us. Storhamar won with the same numbers as last time and they deserve to go to the next stage.
Jakob Larsen
Head coach, Nykøbing Falster Håndbold

GROUP D

Costa del Sol Malaga (ESP) vs CSM Targu Jiu (ROU) 30:26 (16:13)

In the reverse fixture in Romania, Malaga had easily won 35:25, and they were seen as strong favourites against Targu Jiu, who still have no points under their belt. However, the Romanian debutants have gained some experience during the group stage, and they fought hard in Malaga, especially in the first half. As Ekaterina Dzhukeva boasted a string of saves, the visitors pulled in front 10:8 in the 23th minute before the Spanish team enjoyed a 6:1 run and turned the tide. In the second half, they continued to dominate and increased the gap to 27:21 with 10 minutes to go, ultimately taking a four-goal win. Following this result, Malaga are level with Mosonmagyarovar as the two teams have six points each, but they will face a tough challenge in Round 6 facing Sola, who top the group with eight points.

