Podravka and Storhamar secure quarter-final berths

Congrats to my girls on this important win, as well as all the games played until now. They fought every step of the way and they deserved it. In my opinion this was a much harder game then the one we played in Vac because we had much more to lose. The start of the game was hard for us but we managed to find our pace and take control of the game. Of course we could have finished some plays better. Vac put some pressure on us in the second half but we were able to stay calm. Even without some key players like Tina Barisic we managed to achieve this and I would like to congratulate the entire club for the support. Our achievement is that much greater because we have reached quarterfinals with exclusively domestic players.

Ivica Obrvan Head coach, HC Podravka Vegeta