Favourites avoid upsets in the European League Women 

the EHF European Cup reigning champions, Rocasa Gran Canaria, clinched an aggregate 79:41 win against Croatian side ZRK Bjelovar, in a doubleheader played in Spain, the largest win by a big margin in this phase of the competition

with Thüringer HC and VfL Oldenburg progressing to the qualification round 3, securing their berths with two wins each, Germany will have four teams in the next round

ZRK Zeleznicar – Indjija’s left back, Dunja Tabak, scored the most goals, 19, followed by DHC Plzen’s right back, Veronika Galuskova, and Malaga’s left wing, Soledad Lopez, with 17 goals each

ZRK Nykøbing Falster Håndbold also secured a huge aggregate win over Yalikavaksport Club, a 21-goal aggregate win, as the Danish side aims to return to the group phase of a European competition for the first time since the 2018/19 season

Nykøbing after taking a 32:31 win in the first leg, Romanian side SCM Gloria Buzau conceded a 24:30 loss against

Costa del Sol Malaga, but issued a protest which is now being dealt with by the EHF legal bodies

Big wins highlight end of round 2

The biggest difference between two sides in the qualification round 2 was registered in the doubleheader between Rocasa Gran Canaria and Croatian side ZRK Bjelovar, with the Spanish team clinching a 79:41 aggregate win, with both games being played in Spain this weekend.

Scandinavian sides Fana (64:52 against SPONO Eagles) and Nykøbing (66:45 against Yalikavaksport Club) also secured big wins, as they look to be favourites to proceed to the group phase.

Apart from Malaga’s comeback on the court, there were no huge surprises, as the sides that won the first leg of the double header progressed to the next phase, as Thüringer HC’s six-goal aggregate win against Chambray Touraine, a team that featured last season in the group phase, was the closest margin to progress to the next phase

EHF European League Men 2022/23 qualification round 2, leg 2

SPONO Eagles (SUI) vs Fana (NOR) 21:36

Siófok KC (HUN) vs MKS FunFloor Lublin (POL) 31:32 (58:50 on aggregate)

Costa del Sol Malaga (ESP) vs SCM Gloria Buzau (ROU) 30:24 (61:56 on aggregate)*

Rocasa Gran Canaria (ESP) vs ZRK Bjelovar (CRO) 42:19

ZRK Bjelovar (CRO) vs Rocasa Gran Canaria (ESP) 22:37 (41:79 on aggregate)

Thüringer HC (GER) vs Chambray Touraine Handball (FRA) 27:24 (58:52 on aggregate)

VfL Oldenburg (GER) vs Hypo Niederösterreich (AUT) 24:23 (57:49 on aggregate)

Fana (NOR) vs SPONO Eagles (SUI) 28:31 (64:52 on aggregate)

Nykøbing Falster Håndbold (DEN) vs Yalikavaksport Club (TUR) 37:24 (66:45 on aggregate)

ZRK Zeleznicar – Indjija (SRB) vs HC Dalmatinka Ploce (CRO) 29:30 (61:55 on aggregate)

*SCM Gloria Buzau issued a protest which is being dealt with the EHF legal bodies