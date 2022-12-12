Pol Valera: “Granollers have given me everything”

Granollers had their winning start to the season ended by Skjern Håndbold in round 4, and suffered another away defeat in round 5 last week, going down 39:36 against Nexe in Croatia.

The same opponents are visiting Granollers for the start of the second half of the group phase on Tuesday (live on EHFTV at 20:45 CET).

“This is a great opportunity to settle scores at home,” says Pol Valera, Granollers’ centre back and top scorer this group phase with 35 goals.

“The whole team is looking forward to playing European matches at home again. We narrowly lost the last two games away and I am convinced this is a great motivation. With the help of our fans, we will fight to pick up the two points.”

Granollers are currently ranked second in group C with six points; four behind leaders Nexe, who have won all five matches.

Valera is aware Granollers have a high mountain to climb on Tuesday.

“Nexe are a top team. Last year, they played in the EHF Finals. They compete very well during the 60 minutes and all the players contribute a lot to the team,” Valera says. “In defence, they are physically very big and tough, and they have an excellent goalkeeper.”

After the high-scoring 39:36 defeat last week, Valera knows what Granollers need to do differently this time.

“One of our points to improve is being able to block their counterattack as they run a lot and are very dynamic,” the centre back says.