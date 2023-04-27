Poland book EHF EURO ticket thanks to late comeback
This EHF Highlight Match truly deserves this name: Thrill, goals, a great comeback, a ticket for the final tournament, tears and happiness were the ingredients of this encounter in Vigevano. And, in the end, the Polish players were the ones dancing on the court after an extremely hard-earned crucial victory. Italy's hope to get closer to their second ever EHF EURO participation were crashed in the final minutes after one of their best performances in the last years. Poland now are the 16th team to qualify for the EHF EURO 2024.
GROUP 8
Highlight Match: Italy vs Poland 29:31 (15:13)
Damian Przytula was Poland’s hero in the highlight match: Scoring the last two goals of the match, he secured a lose and fortunate win to qualify Poland for their 11th ticket to an EHF EURO final tournament. With six points and wins in both their direct encounters against Italy they cannot be passed by the Italians, who remain on four points. Their last match against bottom-ranked side Latvia is without meaning, as they also cannot pass top side France (10 points) anymore.
After taking an 11:10 lead at minute 21 in the first half Italy held the lead until a 28:28 draw with five minutes left in the match. Italy had never been down, but in the end lacked some power to withstand the heat against the more experienced Polish side. Paris top star, Kamil Syprzak and Kielce’s top score,r Szymon Sicko - both playing in the EHF Champions League for years - were the keys for the comeback, combining for 14 of 31 goals. But, when Pablo Marrochi scored his 11th goal two minutes before the end for to make it 29:29, Italy could still hope for at least a points - before they missed two shots and Przytula scored twice.
Key facts: Italy's only participation in the EFH Euro was in 1998, when they hosted the final tournament. After beating Latvia twice in rounds 3 and 4, they were close to taking their third victory, which would have put Poland under a huge pressure and two points behind Italy. Besides Pablo Marrochi, goalkeeper Domenico Ebner was a cornerstone for the hosts, saving 14 shots. Now, the chances for Italy have decreased dramatically, as they play their last match at unbeaten leader and current Olympic champions France on Sunday. Sometimes only two minutes separate great joy and tears. A bitter night for Italy, despite a great fight.
The silver lining is the amazing crowd we had. Vigevano was fantastic today, the support was great and that makes me extremely happy. At the same time though I'm sad we haven't been able to close the day with a win for that amazing crowd.