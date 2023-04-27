Iceland, Czech Republic and Switzerland through

GROUP 2

Finland vs Serbia 29:30 (17:14)



Patrik Roslander will never forget this match, as the Finnish goalkeeper had an outstanding performance, saving a total of 20 Serbian shots for a 57% save rate is simply world class! But, even Roslander could not stop the comeback and the eventual victory for the visitors, who were down by 14:17 at the break, after Finland had turned the match around in the middle of the first half.

Knowing that a win against the already qualified Serbs could be the key for their first ever EHF EURO ticket as one of the four best third ranked teams, the Finnish players fought like lions - despite an early red card against Frederik van Troil in minute 24. But, Serbia struck back with a 5:0 run to turn a 16:19 deficit into a 21:19 lead. The match turned into a roller coaster ride in the opposite direction with Finland seizing momentum with a 5:0 run and a 28:24 lead. Still, nothing was decided in this thriller at Vantaa: Boosted by top scorer Nemanja Ilic (8 goals in total), the visitors again managed to level the result in the final minute at 29:29. After a Finnish time-out with 46 seconds left, Max Granlund (top scorer with nine goals) caused a turnover. After another time out this time for Serbia with 14 seconds left on the clock Vukasin Vorkapic made the Serbs happy with a buzzer-beater goal for the 30:29 win. A Finnish attempt by Granlund's came too late.