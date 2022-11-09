Pressure on Hungary as main round begins

The Women's EHF EURO 2022 main round begins in Ljubljana, with group I first up as four teams take the court on Thursday.

EURO co-hosts Slovenia will open the stage against EHF EURO 2020 bronze medallists Croatia, before Hungary meet 2021 World Championship bronze medallists Denmark. In a close group that sees four of the six teams on two points, Hungary are already under pressure, as they will have a very slim chance of reaching the semi-finals if they are defeated on Thursday.