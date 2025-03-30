Porrino and Valur reach the final showdown

due to convincing performance in the first half at away court in Cheb (15:12) and 3:0 run in the beginning of the second 30 minutes, Porrino secured their three goals advantage. They defeated Hazena Kynzvart again (30:27) and qualified for the final 66:51 on aggregate.

Hazena Kynzvart lost their unbeaten run at home court. Czech outfit were six goals down against Porrino, but with the help of Katka Dresslerová they fought until the end. Another pivot was the hero in the other end: the Russian Ekaterina Zhukova scored six goals out of seven attempts.

Valur set their new international record. In the 2005/2006 season Icelandic team were eliminated in the semifinal against Romanian C.S. Tomis Constanta at the Challenge Cup. This time semifinal was not the last stop of their international journey. With the help of right wing, Þórey Anna Ásgeirsdóttir, who scored eight goals and goalkeeper, Hafdís Renötudóttir they qualified for the final 53:45 on aggregate

MSK IUVENTA Michalovce were seven goals down in Reykjavik against Valur in the first half. Last year’s runner-up Slovakian side could not find the key against Icelandic goalkeeper, Hafdís Renötudóttir, who showed amazing 52,38 % saving efficiency at that time. After the break Michalovce could not turn it around and had to say goodbye to this year’s competition

the final will be played over two legs, on 10/11 and 17/18 May 2025

Newcomer’s first path

Porrino have never ever played at an international club competition before 2024/2025 season. Apart from the first finalists, Spanish newcomer are the first club in the history of the EHF European Cup Women that made it to the final in the very first attempt. Finalists in the past, Rocasa Gran Canaria, Costa del Sol Málaga, Antalya Konyaaltı, Michalovce, Atlético Guardés and ATTICGO Bm Elche were much more experienced than Porrino before they reached the final for the first time. The Spanish team’s opponent, Valur performed at international stage several times ince 2004/2005 season.