Porrino first semi-finalist, Michalovce take a huge step forward

Former runners-up, Slovakian MSK IUVENTA Michalovce left no question about their victory against Polish MKS Urbis Gniezno. Their brilliant performance ended with a 36:21 victory

With the help of backcourt players Veronika Vávrová, Sofiia Bezrukova and the goalkeeper Adéla Srpová Hazena Kynzvart managed to gain an impressive 35:21 win against Haukar. The Czech team now have a huge advantage ahead of the second leg which takes place in Iceland next week

Hazena Kynzvart Goalkeeper of MSK IUVENTA Michalovce Iryna Yablonska-Bobal showed the highest saving efficiency this weekend, 41,67 per cent. Micaela Casasola represented by Porrino was the top scorer with nine goals

There was only one turnaround this weekend. All teams who were leading at the break, except O.F.N. Ionias, managed to maintain their advantage until the end of the match

Dramatic double-header in Greece

The only double-header took place in Greece this weekend, where the Spanish side Conservas Orbe Zendal BM Porrino and the Greek O. F. N. Ionias met twice in two days. Porrino took only a one-goal lead before the break, but they managed to secure a convincing 23:15 win at the end of the first leg. The second duel was more dramatic. Although the Greek team were four goals down in the first half, they managed to take the lead before the break (15:12). But Porrino won the second half by four goals, and achieved another win (27:26). The Spanish team booked their place in the semi-finals (50:41 on aggregate).