Porrino first semi-finalist, Michalovce take a huge step forward

Porrino first semi-finalist, Michalovce take a huge step forward

EHF / László Szilágyi
16 February 2025, 22:15

Both MSK IUVENTA Michalovce and Hazena Kynzvart have made a very big step towards the EHF European Cup Women 2024/25 semi-finals. Conservas Orbe Zendal BM Porrino were the winners of this weekend’s double-header.

  • Former runners-up, Slovakian MSK IUVENTA Michalovce left no question about their victory against Polish MKS Urbis Gniezno. Their brilliant performance ended with a 36:21 victory
  • With the help of backcourt players Veronika Vávrová, Sofiia Bezrukova and the goalkeeper Adéla Srpová Hazena Kynzvart managed to gain an impressive 35:21 win against Haukar. The Czech team now have a huge advantage ahead of the second leg which takes place in Iceland next week
  • Goalkeeper of MSK IUVENTA Michalovce Iryna Yablonska-Bobal showed the highest saving efficiency this weekend, 41,67 per cent. Micaela Casasola represented by Porrino was the top scorer with nine goals
  • There was only one turnaround this weekend. All teams who were leading at the break, except O.F.N. Ionias, managed to maintain their advantage until the end of the match

Dramatic double-header in Greece

The only double-header took place in Greece this weekend, where the Spanish side Conservas Orbe Zendal BM Porrino and the Greek O. F. N. Ionias met twice in two days. Porrino took only a one-goal lead before the break, but they managed to secure a convincing 23:15 win at the end of the first leg. The second duel was more dramatic. Although the Greek team were four goals down in the first half, they managed to take the lead before the break (15:12). But Porrino won the second half by four goals, and achieved another win (27:26). The Spanish team booked their place in the semi-finals (50:41 on aggregate).

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

15022025 IUVENTA Gniezno 5
MSK IUVENTA Michalovce
15022025 IUVENTA Gniezno 2
MSK IUVENTA Michalovce
15022025 IUVENTA Gniezno 3
MSK IUVENTA Michalovce
15022025 IUVENTA Gniezno 4
MSK IUVENTA Michalovce
15022025 IUVENTA Gniezno 6
MSK IUVENTA Michalovce
N9R4802
Roman Knedllik
N9R4758
Roman Knedllik
N9R4810
Roman Knedllik
N9R4795
Roman Knedllik
20250215 AEK MRK KRKA Sako
Previous Article AEK and Partizan through to next round; thrillers in Norway and Cyprus

Latest news

More News