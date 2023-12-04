Porto challenge Magdeburg in MOTW of year-ending round
Round 10 of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2023/24 group phase this week marks the last time the 16 teams are in action before the competition heads into a 10-week break for the festive period and the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 in January. Among the highlights is the Match of the Week between FC Porto and SC Magdeburg on Thursday.
GROUP A
OTP Bank - Pick Szeged (HUN) vs Industria Kielce (POL)
Wednesday 6 December, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- Kielce are third in the group with 12 points while Szeged are sixth with nine points
- the teams drew in the first confrontation in Poland: 27:27
- this was the first time since 2015 that Szeged did not lose a game against Kielce
- last week, Kielce easily defeated Pelister (35:25) but Szeged suffered a tough defeat in Zagreb (30:25)
- Szeged’s Mario Sostaric is currently the sixth best scorer in the EHF Champions League with 53 goals, while Szymon Sicko has netted 41 times for Kielce
- Szeged and Kielce came out victorious of their domestic confrontations last weekend: Szeged in NEKA (39:30), Kielce in Glogow (38:28)
THW Kiel (GER) vs Kolstad Handball (NOR)
Wednesday 6 December, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- Kiel are leaders of group A with 13 points, while Kolstad are fourth with nine points
- last week, Kiel defeated Paris for the second time this season (26:24) while Kolstad were beaten by Aalborg at home (29:18)
- Kolstad came out victorious of the first confrontation between the two teams this season, 34:30
- Sander Sagosen comes back to the Wunderino Arena with Kolstad after leaving Kiel last summer
- three players in the top 10 goal scorers are involved in this match: Sander Sagosen and Sigvaldi Gudjonsson for Kolstad, and Niclas Ekberg for Kiel
- last weekend, Kiel won against Bergischer HC in the German Bundesliga (39:30), while Kolstad defeated Bækkelaget (42:24)
We still have a score to settle with Kolstad and we'd like to settle it on Wednesday. We want to spend the winter at the top of the table, because we want to maintain a good position for the games after the European Championship. Our goal is to qualify directly for the quarter-finals.
Aalborg Håndbold (DEN) vs Paris Saint-Germain Handball (FRA)
Thursday 7 December, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- Aalborg are second in the group with 12 points, while PSG are fifth with nine points
- last weekend, Aalborg defeated Kolstad (29:18), while Paris lost in Kiel (26:24)
- Paris won the first confrontation between the two teams in round 5, 33:30
- with 270 and 269 goals scored respectively, PSG and Aalborg have the best attacks of group A
- Aalborg have conceded the second-lowest number of goals in the competition with 239; only Zagreb had fewer goals scored against them (235)
- both sides won their domestic confrontations last weekend: Aalborg against Mors-Thy (38:32), Paris in Toulouse (34:31)
HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) vs HC Zagreb (CRO)
Thursday 7 December, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- after nine rounds, Pelister are bottom of the group without points while Zagreb are seventh, with eight points
- Pelister need to take two points in this game or they will be out of the play-offs race
- Zagreb won the first confrontation between the two sides this season at home (27:18)
- with 208 goals scored, Pelister are currently the least prolific offence in the competition
- on the other hand, Zagreb have conceded only 235 goals across the first nine rounds, making them the most efficient defence in the EHF Champions League
- both teams remain undefeated in their domestic leagues. Pelister beat Tinew Skopje (32:21) last weekend, in the meantime Zagreb defeated Osijek (37:28)
GROUP B
Montpellier HB (FRA) vs GOG (DEN)
Wednesday 6 December, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- fourth-ranked GOG have 10 points on their tally, fifth-ranked Montpellier eight
- Montpellier only took two wins in the last five matches – both against Porto – and lost three, including 32:27 in the reverse fixture against GOG
- after three consecutive defeats, GOG took a 35:27 victory in round 9 against Porto
- Emil Madsen and Aaron Mensing are both the third-best scorers of the EHF Champions League with 54 goals each; the same tally as Sander Sagosen’s for Kolstad
- in their domestic leagues, Montpellier took a clear 36:25 victory against Créteil, GOG lost 33:29 against SønderjyskE
MOTW: FC Porto (POR) vs SC Magdeburg (GER)
Thursday 7 December, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- after two victories at the start of the group phase, Porto only won one of the last seven matches: 32:31 against GOG, and rank sixth with six points
- that seven-game streak matches their longest unbeaten run in the competition, from last season
- Magdeburg had two defeats at the start before the defending champions won the next seven matches to rank third with 14 points, level with Veszprém
- Magdeburg won the reverse fixture at home 37:33, with both club top scorers Nikolaj Læsø for Porto and Ómar Ingi Magnússon for Magdeburg scoring nine times
- SCM won five of the seven previous duels with Porto, lost once and tied once
- Magdeburg remained on top of the German league after a 32:30 win against Gummersbach; Porto defeated Gaia, a former club of their coach Carlos Resende, 32:20
Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) vs Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN)
Thursday 7 December, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- Plock took all four points against Celje in the past two rounds and rank seventh, two points below Porto
- Veszprém lost for the second time this season last week: 31:30 against group B leaders Barça
- one of their seven wins so far was the 28:21 against Plock in the first duel
- former Plock players Ignacio Biosca and Sergei Mark Kosorotov will return with their new club Veszprém
- Plock’s only win in 11 duels with Veszprém dates back to 2014
- Veszprém took a record 54:27 derby win against Veszprémi KKFT in the Hungarian league, Plock won 32:23 against Piotrków in the Polish league
Barça (ESP) vs RK Celje Pivovarna Laško (SLO)
Thursday 7 December, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- Barça are the only team in the group phase with eight wins after nine rounds
- besides Pelister in group A, Celje are the only team still waiting for their first point this EHF Champions League season
- Barça won the reverse fixture in Celje 37:31 – the 15th victory for Barça against Celje, who have not beaten the Spanish record champions since 2005
- Janc brothers Blaz (Barça) and Mitja (Celje) will meet again; in the top scorers list, Mitja leads with 59 goals, Barça right back Dika Mem is on 56
- Barça easily beat 38:32 Morazo Cangas in the Spanish league, while Celje won in Slovan (28:21) in the Slovenian league
photos © 2023 FC Porto; Henrik Hansen/Aalborg Håndbold