Juri Knorr – a story of goals, assists, and a family history

At the 2023 IHF World Championship in January, the 23-year-old Knorr was voted into the All-star Team as the best young player and was by far the best German in terms of goals and assists. A few weeks later, the playmaker led Rhein-Neckar Löwen to their cup victory as MVP of the final tournament, in September he played his first international matches on club level, currently being best scorer of Rhein-Neckar Löwen in the EHF European League Men.

Knorr has handball in his genes, as his father was professional at Hamburg, Kiel and Flensburg and German national team player. And he made EHF EURO history, becoming the so far only German top scorer of an EHF EURO final tournament, in 1996 with 41 goals.

“I know my father’s story and his trophy back then. But it’s not my goal to become the top scorer. I just want to be an important part of the team and help them to be successful at some point”, says Knorr.

He was not only a top handball player in his youth, but a great talent in football, too.

“It was an emotional decision. As a teenager, I played both until I was 15 or 16, but then I just felt more comfortable in handball, because I had more freedom on the court and therefore more fun. I also liked the sense of community in handball more,” Knorr explains his decision.