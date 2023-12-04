Official Men’s EHF EURO 2024 merchandise now available

Fans of the Men's EHF EURO 2024, you are in for a treat! The European Handball Federation (EHF) is launching the online shop for official merchandise. You can now purchase exclusive memorabilia to show your support for your favourite teams.

The EHF and partner Hummel have collaborated to create a range of items that will be carried out with official partners Sporteex and Act.3. The collection includes T-shirts, hoodies, gym bags, scarves, caps, key-rings, and mascots.

The shop currently offers different T-shirts, of both the event and the participating teams, while gym bags are available for those who want to carry their passion with them wherever they go. Prices for these items start from just €20 for gym bags and €30 for T-shirts.

While the online shop offers a limited selection of items, fans attending the event will have access to more exclusive memorabilia. These special items include an official world record T-shirt for the opening day in Düsseldorf and a final weekend T-shirt in Cologne.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to be part of the Men's EHF EURO 2024 excitement! Click here to get your goods now.