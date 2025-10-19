Portugal claim first EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers victory as round 2 ends
Round 2 of the Women’s EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers concluded on Sunday with 10 matches that saw positions on the group tables starting to take shape. A total of 11 teams have now collected their second wins in as many games to set themselves in a strong position ahead of the next rounds, taking place in March 2026.
France is of course a world class team, they keep a high tempo in their playing and an extremely tough defence. I think we fought well anyway and gave our all on the pitch, and I am happy with the attitude of the players. These kind of games are crucial for our development and the first two group games give us confidence for the upcoming challenges.
We knew that Finland had given a fair resistance to Croatia earlier this week, but we also did not know what team would play against us, as they sometimes use seven against six or play only with right-handers on the backcourt. We had a tough time at the beginning of the game, but then we made some adjustments. There were a lot of mistakes in the shooting and passing areas but things got better in the second half, partly because our goalkeepers made some saves and we also stole some balls to score some easy goals on fastbreak.
We knew that it would be difficult against Croatia. But the girls made a big step up. We gave our best, but the team is very young. We lacked experience, but we took an important step forward compared to the match in France. In the short term, we have formed a new team, but this is not easy.
The home team put up great resistance. Of course, we are neither France nor Sweden and we did not expect to be superior and dominant in the match. We expected exactly how the second half was. With patience, with strong defence, we managed to break away at the right time and close the match.
We played against a powerhouse in handball. You can see the difference with our team right away. It wasn't easy to prepare for this match because we don't have players of this level in training either. Everything was better, bigger, stronger and faster. But I did see progress in some players during the match, and that's important for the future.
It was a special match for me. Belgium made it difficult for us at times. It was strange to play against them, but I am happy with what the Black Arrows have achieved. I wish them every success in continuing to develop this project.
For us at times, it's difficult to maintain control over turnovers or defensive situations. But I remain with the most positive aspect: the team played so many minutes at a great level. And I think this is always our benchmark for continued growth.
I think it's a very important victory. We needed to win these games against Italy and Bosnia if we want to qualify. We're very happy to have taken this first step, but I think we all know we can do better and we need to step up to the next two games.
A tough victory, maybe we didn't deserve to suffer this much, but Iceland played really well, especially the centre back, who created a lot of difficulties for us. But we managed to get the two points, and we have an interesting development margin for the future.
We missed too many open chances. In the second half, we had at least eight opportunities that we couldn't transform into a goal. It's difficult when you are using the opportunities that you are creating, but we are building a new team and the game today was a good step compared to the last game.
It was very difficult to play against the Swedish team. We didn’t carry out the coach’s instructions and were too slow both in defence and offence, so that’s why we have this result. I really hope we’ll learn from our mistakes, because we can’t afford to make the same ones in the future.
It’s good that we have four points and a strong goal difference in the group. Above all, I think our training sessions this week have been good. We’ve been able to see which line-ups might work well together against certain types of opponents. It feels good ahead of our training camp in Halmstad before the World Championship in November and December.
There was no execution, there was no logical end to the attack, and we made a lot of mistakes in defence, losing one-on-one. That's it. And everyone saw that we had a high defence, it's a tough defence, you have to cope one-on-one, and that's why when one player starts to lose, then there's a chain reaction.
We are quite pleased with the performance. We could have done better, but given the conditions the seven-goal difference is a satisfactory difference, which we are maintaining considering the future of the group. Nothing has been decided. We are going for the March matches with Israel which are crucial for our current effort to be meaningful.
We did a good job in some parts of the game. We didn’t play well in the second half, while we could have won by a bigger score. Greece is a good team with remarkable players, we are looking forward to the match at home.