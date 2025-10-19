Portugal claim first EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers victory as round 2 ends

Portugal claim first EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers victory as round 2 ends

C4 9374 Filip Mishov
EHF / Courtney Gahan EHF / Filip Mishov
19 October 2025, 20:15

Round 2 of the Women’s EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers concluded on Sunday with 10 matches that saw positions on the group tables starting to take shape. A total of 11 teams have now collected their second wins in as many games to set themselves in a strong position ahead of the next rounds, taking place in March 2026.

Most of the results were clear, but Portugal and Iceland played a nail-biter where Iceland once again suffered a narrow defeat and Portugal celebrated their first points with a 26:25 result.

  • Croatia marked the last national team match of EHF EURO 2020 All-star line player Ana Debelic with their second win, beating Kosovo 32:22 and joining France on four points at the top of group 1
  • early indications are that group 4 is one of the most competitive of the qualifiers, as three of the closest results in the opening two rounds were recorded there — on Sunday, Portugal took their first win, beating Iceland
  • Belgium, Lithuania, Finland and Israel were all limited to just seven goals in the first halves of their round 2 matches
  • Nele Antonissen scored more than half of Belgium's 21 goals — 11, from 22 shots — in their 21:40 defeat to Germany
  • Sweden scored the most goals of the day, notching up 41 strikes in their defeat of Lithuania

GROUP 1

Finland vs France 15:32 (7:14)

The inspired Finns caught France off guard at the beginning of the match, as Tomas Westerlund's squad took an early three-goal lead (3:0) in the sixth minute. However, Floriane André's awakening between the sticks began Les Bleues’ comeback with a 5:0 run of their own. André made seven saves and conceded only seven goals in the first half (50 per cent save efficiency), while the French attack were able to score goals with ease and take a deserved lead at the break. France allowed Finland no room for improvement in the second half and Sebastien Gardillou’s squad cruised to their second win of the week. Finnish left back Emma Aarnio scored seven goals and was the top scorer, while Alicia Toublanc, Grace Zaadi Deuna and Nina Dury all scored four for France. Marie-Hélène Sajka was the only French field player not to score.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20251019 FIN FRA Westerlund Quote
France is of course a world class team, they keep a high tempo in their playing and an extremely tough defence. I think we fought well anyway and gave our all on the pitch, and I am happy with the attitude of the players. These kind of games are crucial for our development and the first two group games give us confidence for the upcoming challenges.
Tomas Westerlund
Head coach, Finland
20251019 FIN FRA Foppa Quote
We knew that Finland had given a fair resistance to Croatia earlier this week, but we also did not know what team would play against us, as they sometimes use seven against six or play only with right-handers on the backcourt. We had a tough time at the beginning of the game, but then we made some adjustments. There were a lot of mistakes in the shooting and passing areas but things got better in the second half, partly because our goalkeepers made some saves and we also stole some balls to score some easy goals on fastbreak.
Pauletta Foppa
Line player, France

Kosovo vs Croatia 22:32 (13:14)

Kosovo’s previous best results in the EHF EURO Qualifiers were a handful of nine-goal losses. They came close to equalling that score line but fell just short, ultimately seeing a 10-goal defeat that marked their second in the 2026 qualifiers — but their first half was solid. With back Merlinda Qorraj driving in attack, netting three of Kosovo’s first eight goals, the home side had a steady one- to two-goal advantage through most of the first period. Kosovo were in front for the last time at 9:8 in the 22nd minute, after which Croatia took the upper hand and from there their experience as regular EHF EURO participants was on show. Goalkeeper Lucia Bešen had a good day between the posts, making 10 saves for Croatia, while left back Tina Barišic clearly led the visitors and the match with 12 goals. Kosovo did not have the power to match Croatia in the second half, and the difference grow rapidly. Croatia had the win clear in sight at 27:19 just outside the last 10 minutes.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20251019 KOS CRO Shabani Quote
We knew that it would be difficult against Croatia. But the girls made a big step up. We gave our best, but the team is very young. We lacked experience, but we took an important step forward compared to the match in France. In the short term, we have formed a new team, but this is not easy.
Agron Shabani
Head coach, Kosovo
20251019 KOS CRO Obrvan Quote
The home team put up great resistance. Of course, we are neither France nor Sweden and we did not expect to be superior and dominant in the match. We expected exactly how the second half was. With patience, with strong defence, we managed to break away at the right time and close the match.
Ivica Obrvan
Head coach, Croatia

GROUP 3

Belgium vs Germany 21:40 (7:19)

The Black Arrows threw off the match in an energetic mood, keeping toe-to-toe with Germany through the first 10 minutes. However, with the score at 5:6 after 10 minutes, Sarah Wachter rose to the challenge and limited Belgium’s score to only two more goals in the next 20. The German goalkeeper made 11 saves (61 per cent save efficiency) in the first half, enabling her teammates to build an unreachable lead at the other end. Even though Belgium's offensive output improved in the second half, when Markus Gaugisch switched Wachter out for Nicole Roth (six saves, 30 per cent efficiency) Germany's lead kept increasing and the visitors were able to celebrate their second win in phase 2 of the Qualifiers.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20251019 BEL GER Belgium Quote
We played against a powerhouse in handball. You can see the difference with our team right away. It wasn't easy to prepare for this match because we don't have players of this level in training either. Everything was better, bigger, stronger and faster. But I did see progress in some players during the match, and that's important for the future.
Clément Petit
Head coach, Belgium
20251019 BEL GER Germany Quote
It was a special match for me. Belgium made it difficult for us at times. It was strange to play against them, but I am happy with what the Black Arrows have achieved. I wish them every success in continuing to develop this project.
Xenia Smits
Left back, Germany

GROUP 2

Italy vs Switzerland 25:37 (13:18)

Following a comfortable home victory in round 1, Switzerland faced a tougher challenge from Italy, who kept pace with their visitors until just after the 10-minute mark. Although Switzerland do not have a long tradition of EHF EURO participations, they are among the group 2 favourites, given their breakthrough tournament in 2024 where they reached the main round for the first time. They were also the favourites for the encounter in Chieti, and once Switzerland had the upper hand, they easily stretched their lead. From 7:6 for Switzerland in the 11th minute, the away side opened a clearer gap and went to the break five goals ahead. A couple of the usual suspects spearheaded Switzerland’s attack, with wing Era Baumann netting seven goals and line player Tabea Schmid scoring eight. The visitors maintained a comfortable advantage and could see the two points waiting for them as they pulled steadily away, hitting a double-digit lead at 32:22 in the 52nd minute.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20025 10 19 ITA SUI Rodriguez Quote
For us at times, it's difficult to maintain control over turnovers or defensive situations. But I remain with the most positive aspect: the team played so many minutes at a great level. And I think this is always our benchmark for continued growth.
Alfredo Rodriguez
Head coach, Italy
20025 10 19 ITA SUI Baumann Quote
I think it's a very important victory. We needed to win these games against Italy and Bosnia if we want to qualify. We're very happy to have taken this first step, but I think we all know we can do better and we need to step up to the next two games.
Era Baumann
Left wing, Switzerland

GROUP 3

North Macedonia vs Slovenia 20:28 (11:12)

The first half saw the advantage swing both ways, with Slovenia initially in front, North Macedonia grabbing the upper hand through the middle and Slovenia holding the edge coming up to the break — but the distance in the first period was never more than two goals. North Macedonia rotated their line-up extensively, with nine players compared to five for Slovenia on the score board at half-time. But it was the goalkeepers who stole the show. In the first half, Dragana Petkovska stopped nine balls at a rate of 42.9 per cent in the home side’s goal, while Maja Vojnovic recorded eight saves at 44.4 per cent. Vojnovic, who finished with 14 saves and remained over 40 per cent to the end, was key as Slovenia took command in the second half. The first three-goal margin was opened by Spela Bajc at 20:17 in the 43rd minute, and the score line grew slowly from there until Slovenia reached a 10-goal advantage with five minutes to go.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20251019 FIN FRA 1
Kalle Parkkinen/Newspix24
20251019 FIN FRA 2
Kalle Parkkinen/Newspix24
20251019 BEL GER WVB IMG 4047
Wim Van Borm
20251019 BEL GER WVB 8J0A2444
Wim Van Borm
20251019 KOS CRO 1
Nikollë Quni
20251019 KOS CRO 2
Nikollë Quni
20025 10 19 ITA LUCHIN
Luigi Canu
20025 10 19 SUI WOLFF
Luigi Canu
20025 10 19 ITA MANOJLOVIC
Luigi Canu
191025 131
Aleksandar Kotevski
191025 124
Aleksandar Kotevski
191025 125
Aleksandar Kotevski

GROUP 4

Portugal vs Iceland 26:25 (14:13)

In what was the first clash between Portugal and Iceland since 2006, both teams were fighting for their first win following two of the narrowest defeats of round 1. Portugal were first on the board and stuck with the lead, although Iceland equalised twice early in the half. Driven by six first-half goals from Carmen Figueiredo, Portugal pulled away by as many as four goals, 11:7 in minute 21, but then only narrowly had the lead at the break. The second half saw a furious race to the buzzer, with Iceland the hunters, fighting to level from one or two goals behind. The Nordic side equalised at 19:19 in the 43rd and 20:20 in the 46th, but then saw the distance against them grow again. With the score at 24:21 in the 53rd minute, Figueiredo received her third suspension and a red card and Iceland profited from their opponents’ depleted defence to reduce the gap, finally levelling again with two minutes to go. Just one more goal was scored after that, with Portugal wing Patrícia Rodrigues securing the victory off a penalty shot.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20251019 POR ISL Silva Quote
A tough victory, maybe we didn't deserve to suffer this much, but Iceland played really well, especially the centre back, who created a lot of difficulties for us. But we managed to get the two points, and we have an interesting development margin for the future.
José António Silva
Head coach, Portugal
20251019 POR ISL Petursson Quote
We missed too many open chances. In the second half, we had at least eight opportunities that we couldn't transform into a goal. It's difficult when you are using the opportunities that you are creating, but we are building a new team and the game today was a good step compared to the last game.
Arnar Pétursson
Head coach, Iceland

GROUP 5

Lithuania vs Sweden 20:41 (7:21)

Tomas Axnér's squad embarked on a 10-goal scoring run at the start of the match as Lithuania missed six field goals and a seven-metre penalty before team captain Aušra Arciševskaja finally found the back of the net. However, Sweden did not stop, doubling their tally by the break and increasing their lead to 14 goals. The free-scoring scenario continued in the second half as 11 of Sweden’s 13 court players scored at least once. They were helped to their 21-goal victory by 14 saves from Filippa Idéhn (53.9 per cent) and eight goals by top scorer Clara Lerby.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20251019 LTU SWE Arcisevskaja Quote
It was very difficult to play against the Swedish team. We didn’t carry out the coach’s instructions and were too slow both in defence and offence, so that’s why we have this result. I really hope we’ll learn from our mistakes, because we can’t afford to make the same ones in the future.
Aušra Arciševskaja
Left back, Lithuania
20251019 LTU SWE Axner Quote
It’s good that we have four points and a strong goal difference in the group. Above all, I think our training sessions this week have been good. We’ve been able to see which line-ups might work well together against certain types of opponents. It feels good ahead of our training camp in Halmstad before the World Championship in November and December.
Tomas Axnér
Head coach, Sweden

Ukraine vs Serbia 23:34 (12:17)

In round 1, Serbia were driven by 11 goals from wing Katarina Krpez-Slezák. Against Ukraine, the effort towards the victory was more evenly spread, and they faced an opponent who kept the visitors to far fewer goals overall and rendered their goalkeepers less impactful. But even though Serbia had to grind out a gritty win to collect their second set of two points, they were ultimately the stronger side. Ukraine mustered a competitive opening quarter before Serbia pulled away, with an 8:4 partial through the second quarter decisive for the visitors. In the second half, Serbia continued where they left off and the outcome of what was a heated match, which saw 13 two-minute suspensions, was clear long before the final whistle. With that, Serbia kept their clean record against Ukraine, which now stands at four wins from four mutual games, and joined Sweden on four points as the leaders of group 5.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20251019 UKR SRB Kompaniiets Quote
There was no execution, there was no logical end to the attack, and we made a lot of mistakes in defence, losing one-on-one. That's it. And everyone saw that we had a high defence, it's a tough defence, you have to cope one-on-one, and that's why when one player starts to lose, then there's a chain reaction.
Iryna Kompaniets
Left back, Ukraine

GROUP 6

Israel vs Spain 22:38 (7:18)

Las Guerreras' bright start to the match exposed Israel's weaknesses, and it quickly became evident that Gilad Maor's squad could not cope with Spain's energy and pace. The Spaniards took full advantage early on and capitalised on every save by Nicole Wiggins with fast break goals, which resulted in an 11-goal lead (4:15) in the 21st minute and no goal for Israel in seven minutes. Israel’s attack improved after the break, enabling them to add 15 goals to their first-half tally of seven, but Spain also kept scoring and were able to celebrate a second double-digit Qualifiers victory. Israeli left back Shira Eden Vakrat and Spanish left wing Ona Vegue both scored seven times.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Greece vs Austria 22:29 (9:15)

After a fairly even first 10 minutes, two seven-metre penalties from Austria’s Katarina Pandža put the visitors three goals clear of Greece and Monique Tijsterman's squad quickly established control over the match after that, extending their lead to six goals (3:9) in the 19th minute. Austria upped the tempo in the second half and took their first double-digit lead in the 40th minute at 12:22, signalling the end of Greek hopes. Although top scorer Olympia Andritsou (nine goals) and her teammates narrowed the gap by end, Austria collected a deserved win and two points. Both goalkeepers had a good day, saving 33.3 per cent of the shots they faced; Greece’s Magdalini Kepesidou stopping 14 from 42, and Austrian Lena Ivancok nine from 27.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20251019 GRE AUT Andritsou Quote
We are quite pleased with the performance. We could have done better, but given the conditions the seven-goal difference is a satisfactory difference, which we are maintaining considering the future of the group. Nothing has been decided. We are going for the March matches with Israel which are crucial for our current effort to be meaningful.
Olympia Andritsou
Centre back, Greece
20251019 GRE AUT Pandza Quote
We did a good job in some parts of the game. We didn’t play well in the second half, while we could have won by a bigger score. Greece is a good team with remarkable players, we are looking forward to the match at home.
Katarina Pandža
Left back, Austria
20251019 LTU SWE 1
Lithuanian Handball Federation
20251019 LTU SWE 2
Lithuanian Handball Federation
20251019 LTU SWE 3
Lithuanian Handball Federation
20251019 GRE AUT 2
Paris Sarrikostas
20251019 GRE AUT 1
Paris Sarrikostas
20251019 POR ISL 3
Peter Spark / PhotoReport.pt
20251019 POR ISL 4
Peter Spark / PhotoReport.pt
20251019 POR ISL 5
Peter Spark / PhotoReport.pt
20251019 ISR ESP 29
Hadar Van Colle/ ISR handball federation
20251019 ISR ESP 34
Hadar Van Colle/ ISR handball federation
20251019 UKR SRB 1
Ivica Veselinov
20251019 UKR SRB 2
Ivica Veselinov

Main photo © Peter Spark / PhotoReport.pt

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20251019 163351 0031 (1)
Previous Article SUMMARY: Sweden and Germany take commanding wins; thrilling end in Portugal
20251019 SVK NOR 27
Next Article Scandinavian duo continue on their high-scoring mission

Latest news

More News