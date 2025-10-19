Portugal claim first EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers victory as round 2 ends

Most of the results were clear, but Portugal and Iceland played a nail-biter where Iceland once again suffered a narrow defeat and Portugal celebrated their first points with a 26:25 result.

Croatia marked the last national team match of EHF EURO 2020 All-star line player Ana Debelic with their second win, beating Kosovo 32:22 and joining France on four points at the top of group 1

early indications are that group 4 is one of the most competitive of the qualifiers, as three of the closest results in the opening two rounds were recorded there — on Sunday, Portugal took their first win, beating Iceland

Belgium, Lithuania, Finland and Israel were all limited to just seven goals in the first halves of their round 2 matches

Nele Antonissen scored more than half of Belgium's 21 goals — 11, from 22 shots — in their 21:40 defeat to Germany

Sweden scored the most goals of the day, notching up 41 strikes in their defeat of Lithuania

GROUP 1

The inspired Finns caught France off guard at the beginning of the match, as Tomas Westerlund's squad took an early three-goal lead (3:0) in the sixth minute. However, Floriane André's awakening between the sticks began Les Bleues’ comeback with a 5:0 run of their own. André made seven saves and conceded only seven goals in the first half (50 per cent save efficiency), while the French attack were able to score goals with ease and take a deserved lead at the break. France allowed Finland no room for improvement in the second half and Sebastien Gardillou’s squad cruised to their second win of the week. Finnish left back Emma Aarnio scored seven goals and was the top scorer, while Alicia Toublanc, Grace Zaadi Deuna and Nina Dury all scored four for France. Marie-Hélène Sajka was the only French field player not to score.