13:37

The first game of the day starts in less than 10 minutes, as Belgium welcome Germany in the first official match between the two teams.

Germany aim to continue their qualifiers campaign with a second victory, after beating North Macedonia in the opening round, while the hosts are hoping for their first points — not an easy task if we compare the two sides' international experience, as Belgium haven't been part of the qualifiers since 2006, while Germany have played every edition of the final tournament.

The countdown begins now!

13:27

If you’re wondering how you can stay updated throughout this very busy Qualifiers Sunday, we’ve got you covered!

Click here to find out where to watch the games and make sure you also access the TV guide to see the full list of broadcasters. As usual, the clashes will be live streamed on EHFTV (geo-restrictions may apply), with special Spanish commentary for Israel vs Spain at 17:00 CEST.

Additionally, the live blog will be up and running for the whole match day, so stay tuned!

13:15

In parallel with the qualifiers, the eight teams already secured for the final tournament, meaning the five co-hosts — Poland, Romania, Czechia, Slovakia and Türkiye — and the three medallists from the 2024 edition — Norway, Denmark and Hungary — compete in the EHF EURO Cup 2026, with all four round 2 matches also taking place today.

All eyes will be on the Highlight Match between Romania and Poland at 18:00 CEST, available on EHFTV with English commentary, as the hosts are still trying to get back into shape after some significant changes, including having Ovidiu Mihaila as the newly-appointed coach.

The live blog will only cover the qualifiers in-depth, but here are some suggested EHF EURO Cup readings if you’re in search of even more action this afternoon.