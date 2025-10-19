LIVE BLOG: Germany lead in Belgium; France and Sweden up next

LIVE BLOG: Germany lead in Belgium; France and Sweden up next

EHF / Iulia Burnei
19 October 2025, 13:00

Round 2 of the Women’s EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers culminates on Sunday with 10 matches across all six groups. Belgium and Germany set off an exciting start to the day, as they will meet at 13:45 CEST, while the schedule will reach its peak at 18:00 CEST with four simultaneous games.

Eight pre-qualified teams for the final tournament compete in the Women’s EHF EURO Cup 2026, and they are all prepared to battle it out on the court in round 2 this afternoon, with the Highlight Match between Romania and Poland taking place at 18:00 CEST.

  • round 2 of the Women’s EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers
  • 10 matches conclude the round on Sunday:
    • 13:45 CEST: Belgium vs Germany
    • 15:00 CEST: Lithuania vs Sweden, Finland vs France
    • 17:00 CEST: Israel vs Spain (Spanish commentary on EHFTV), Greece vs Austria
    • 17:15 CEST: Kosovo vs Croatia
    • 18:00 CEST: Ukraine vs Serbia, Portugal vs Iceland, North Macedonia vs Slovenia, Italy vs Switzerland
  • tune in to EHFTV for live streaming of the games (geo-restrictions may apply) and check out the TV guide for local broadcasters
  • read the day preview ahead of the games
  • all four Women’s EHF EURO Cup 2026 round 2 matches also take place today; see schedule and results
  • Iulia Burnei reporting; all photos courtesy of the home teams


SUNDAY 19 OCTOBER

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Minute-by-minute coverage of day two of Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers round 2.

13:37

The first game of the day starts in less than 10 minutes, as Belgium welcome Germany in the first official match between the two teams.

Germany aim to continue their qualifiers campaign with a second victory, after beating North Macedonia in the opening round, while the hosts are hoping for their first points — not an easy task if we compare the two sides' international experience, as Belgium haven't been part of the qualifiers since 2006, while Germany have played every edition of the final tournament.

The countdown begins now!

13:27

If you’re wondering how you can stay updated throughout this very busy Qualifiers Sunday, we’ve got you covered!

Click here to find out where to watch the games and make sure you also access the TV guide to see the full list of broadcasters. As usual, the clashes will be live streamed on EHFTV (geo-restrictions may apply), with special Spanish commentary for Israel vs Spain at 17:00 CEST.

Additionally, the live blog will be up and running for the whole match day, so stay tuned!

13:15

In parallel with the qualifiers, the eight teams already secured for the final tournament, meaning the five co-hosts — Poland, Romania, Czechia, Slovakia and Türkiye — and the three medallists from the 2024 edition — Norway, Denmark and Hungary — compete in the EHF EURO Cup 2026, with all four round 2 matches also taking place today.

All eyes will be on the Highlight Match between Romania and Poland at 18:00 CEST, available on EHFTV with English commentary, as the hosts are still trying to get back into shape after some significant changes, including having Ovidiu Mihaila as the newly-appointed coach.

The live blog will only cover the qualifiers in-depth, but here are some suggested EHF EURO Cup readings if you’re in search of even more action this afternoon.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20251017 EURO Cup preview rd 2
EHF EURO

Four round 1 EURO Cup winners to lock horns with four losers

ROUND PREVIEW: Romania against Poland and Czechia versus Hungary in focus on Sunday

2 days ago
558029860 1144269984516639 7942197981524889563 N
EHF EURO

Mihaila’s goal: "A mentally strong team with a positive atmo…

FEATURE: Romania’s new head coach is having his home debut against Poland in the EHF EURO Cup on Sunday — and is happy with the base he can…

yesterday

13:00

Warm welcome to everyone joining us on this action-packed Sunday in the Women’s EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers. We have a busy schedule ahead of us, with 20 teams continuing their hunt for points today and sharing the ultimate goal — to seal one of the 16 remaining tickets for the final tournament in December 2026.

The other four nations in the qualifiers had their round 2 duels yesterday, and the Netherlands and Montenegro celebrated away victories.

The day throws off with the clash between Belgium and Germany at 13:45 CEST, and as the afternoon goes by, games in all six groups will unfold. The competition will get in full swing at 18:00 CEST, with four simultaneous matches being played.

To get started, take a look at the day preview from EHF journalist Courtney Gahan to find out what you can expect.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20251017 WEUROQ Rd2 day 2 preview
EHF EURO

Action-packed Sunday to conclude first EHF EURO 2026 Qualifi…

DAY PREVIEW: 10 matches will wrap up round 2 of the Women’s EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers on Sunday

2 days ago
FAE MNE 26
Previous Article SUMMARY: Montenegro take the Highlight Match; Netherlands cruise to victory

Latest news

More News