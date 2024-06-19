Portugal prepares for European Masters throw-off

This year's tournament has attracted 40 teams in two women's and four men's age categories from 10 countries. Teams competing include last year's women's champions FIF/HOJ from Denmark, 2023 men +35 champions Masters Porto, and reigning men +50 champions Kolding IF.

Group matches take place on 20 and 21 June before the knockout phase on 22 and 23 June, with finals taking place on 23 June.

Women +33

GROUP A: Maristas Algemsi (ESP), All Stars (SVK), Pooopotas ADAC (POR)

GROUP B: FIF/HOJ (DEN), Angyalok (HUN), Nun Alvares Masters (POR), Cale (POR)

Women +43

GROUP A: Latino Masters (ITA/ESP), Lynge Uggeloese (DEN), Esfera Andebol Masters (POR), FIF Fredriksberg (DEN)

Men +35

GROUP A: Masters Porto (POR), Dzik Warsawa (POL), Masters Matrix Pandis (POR)

GROUP B: BM Granada Veteranos (ESP), Courbevoie (FRA), ACP/CAP (POR), ABC/Manabola (POR)

Men +45

GROUP A: Budapest Old Boys (HUN), CM Mostoles (ESP), Esfera Andebol (POR), OS Belenenses (POR)

GROUP B: BM Veteranos Sevilla (ESP), Masters Handball SVK (SVK), ACDM Masters Imate (POR), Masters Porto (POR)

Men +50

GROUP A: Kolding IF (DEN), BM Granada Veteranos (ESP), Esfera Andebol Masters (POR)

GROUP B: BM Veteranos Sevilla (ESP), Handebol Sant Fost (ESP), M50 Portugal (POR), Masters 2024 (POR)

Men +55

GROUP A: Oldi Szczecin (POL), CAT +45 (ESP), M50 Portugal (POR)

GROUP B: Odesa (UKR), Silesia (POL), Masters Warszawa (POL), ACP/CAP (POR)

Follow the competition via the official website, live ticker and Instagram pages.

Photo © Antonio Oliveira