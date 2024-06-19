IMGL5568

Portugal prepares for European Masters throw-off

19 June 2024

The 18th edition of the European Masters tournament gets underway in Paredes, Portugal on 20 June, with masters club teams from around Europe set to play for the trophies on Sunday 23 June.

This year's tournament has attracted 40 teams in two women's and four men's age categories from 10 countries. Teams competing include last year's women's champions FIF/HOJ from Denmark, 2023 men +35 champions Masters Porto, and reigning men +50 champions Kolding IF. 

Group matches take place on 20 and 21 June before the knockout phase on 22 and 23 June, with finals taking place on 23 June. 

Women +33

GROUP A: Maristas Algemsi (ESP), All Stars (SVK), Pooopotas ADAC (POR)
GROUP B: FIF/HOJ (DEN), Angyalok (HUN), Nun Alvares Masters (POR), Cale (POR)

Women +43

GROUP A: Latino Masters (ITA/ESP), Lynge Uggeloese (DEN), Esfera Andebol Masters (POR), FIF Fredriksberg (DEN)

Men +35

GROUP A: Masters Porto (POR), Dzik Warsawa (POL), Masters Matrix Pandis (POR)
GROUP B: BM Granada Veteranos (ESP), Courbevoie (FRA), ACP/CAP (POR), ABC/Manabola (POR)

Men +45

GROUP A: Budapest Old Boys (HUN), CM Mostoles (ESP), Esfera Andebol (POR), OS Belenenses (POR)
GROUP B: BM Veteranos Sevilla (ESP), Masters Handball SVK (SVK), ACDM Masters Imate (POR), Masters Porto (POR)

Men +50

GROUP A: Kolding IF (DEN), BM Granada Veteranos (ESP), Esfera Andebol Masters (POR)
GROUP B: BM Veteranos Sevilla (ESP), Handebol Sant Fost (ESP), M50 Portugal (POR), Masters 2024 (POR)

Men +55

GROUP A: Oldi Szczecin (POL), CAT +45 (ESP), M50 Portugal (POR)
GROUP B: Odesa (UKR), Silesia (POL), Masters Warszawa (POL), ACP/CAP (POR)

Photo © Antonio Oliveira

