Voting closes for EHF Excellence Awards 2024

Fans have been voting in their thousands via the ‘Home of Handball’ app for the eight men and eight women - one in each position, plus best defender - who will form the Team of the Season.

The selected players will be announced on 27 June, the same day as the group phase draw for the Machineseeker EHF Champions League and the EHF Champions League Women 2024/25.

The announcement will be spread over the entire day, starting at 10:00 CEST, with the winning male and female player of one position being announced on the EHF's digital channels every hours.

The full will then be announced for the first time at the group phase draw at 17:30 CEST.

Players, coaches and selected media as well as fans were able to make their votes, with each group’s votes accounting for 25 per cent of the overall result for every position. There were seven nominees for each position, drawn from the best players in European club and national team competitions in 2023/24.

Out of the Team of the Season for each gender, the season’s best player will be selected – and named at the EHF Excellence Awards Gala in Vienna on Saturday 14 December, during the final weekend of the Women’s EHF EURO 2024. On that occasion, the rookie of the season and the best beach handball player will also be awarded.