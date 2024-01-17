Denmark shine in attack to seal fourth win at the EHF EURO 2024
For 14 minutes in the second half, Denmark scored 11 goals and conceded only one, as their fantastic 78 per cent shot efficiency against the Netherlands saw the Scandinavian powerhouse take their fourth Men’s EHF EURO 2024 win in a row, 39:27.
The greatest respect for the Netherlands. They played an amazing first half, especially with amazing speed. It was really hard for us to defend. We had to go to the half-time, and talk a little bit in the locker-room about what we could change and it turned out good. The transition from talking to the second half was amazing.
It was a tough match with two different half-times. In the first half we played well and it was clear what to do. In the second we were falling down in the defence and had many technical mistakes. The Danish team punished our mistakes with fast breaks.