C4

Denmark shine in attack to seal fourth win at the EHF EURO 2024

20221106 AH 3577 2
EHF / Adrian Costeiu
17 January 2024, 19:40

For 14 minutes in the second half, Denmark scored 11 goals and conceded only one, as their fantastic 78 per cent shot efficiency against the Netherlands saw the Scandinavian powerhouse take their fourth Men’s EHF EURO 2024 win in a row, 39:27.

The result means Denmark collect another two points to add to those they brought to the main round and keep them at the top of the group standings.

GROUP II

Denmark vs Netherlands 39:27 (18:17)

  • Denmark threw off an EHF EURO edition with four wins in a row for the second time in history and for the second time in a row, mirroring their performance from the EHF EURO 2022
  • a 5:0 run between the 38th and the 43rd minutes, spurred by two goals from Denmark’s top scorer in the match, Mathias Gidsel, was the pivotal moment, opening a five-goal lead for Denmark
  • Gidsel’s nine-goal tally in the match saw him jump to second place in the top goal scorer standings at the moment, one goal behind Dutch left wing Rutger ten Velde, who has scored 28 goals so far
  • in his 53rd match at the EHF EURO for Denmark, tying a team record, goalkeeper Niklas Landin Jacobsen delivered eight saves for a 40 per cent saving efficiency
  • Denmark’s 39-goal outing was their second-best performance in terms of goals scored at the EHF EURO, with the top three coming at the EHF EURO 2024, including a record 40 against Greece

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

C4 5087 Quote
The greatest respect for the Netherlands. They played an amazing first half, especially with amazing speed. It was really hard for us to defend. We had to go to the half-time, and talk a little bit in the locker-room about what we could change and it turned out good. The transition from talking to the second half was amazing.
Mathias Gidsel
Right back, Denmark

Denmark’s attack shines again for their fourth win in a row

With the strongest attack in the competition – 139 goals scored in four matches and the best efficiency so far, 74.9 per cent – and a convincing performance throughout their first matches at the EHF EURO 2024, Denmark confirmed their credentials as one of the favourites to win the title, with yet another fantastic attacking display against the Netherlands.

The reigning world champions look to have it all – a strong attack, huge experience and excellent depth, as their 11:1 run between the 38th and the 51st minutes just showed how strong Denmark are, on both sides of the ball.

Denmark opened their main round tally with another win, and are now on four points. The Dutch side are at the bottom of the group, with zero points, and their chances for progression are slim after the losses against Sweden in the last match of the main round and this match against Denmark.

Photos © Kolektiff Images

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24M Sweden Vs Netherlands MA107670 EM
It was a tough match with two different half-times. In the first half we played well and it was clear what to do. In the second we were falling down in the defence and had many technical mistakes. The Danish team punished our mistakes with fast breaks.
Staffan Olsson
Head coach, Netherlands
C4 4650
kolektiff
C4 4688
kolektiff
C4 5490
kolektiff
C4 5240
kolektiff
C4 5017
kolektiff
C4 4745
kolektiff
C4 5701
kolektiff
C4 5723
kolektiff
C4 5794
kolektiff
MAL9841
kolektiff
EURO24M Sweden Vs Netherlands C4 3296 JC
Previous Article Referee pairs nominated for Men's EHF EURO 2024 matches
C4 7432
Next Article Fantastic Palicka lifts Sweden past Slovenia

Latest news

More News