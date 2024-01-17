Denmark shine in attack to seal fourth win at the EHF EURO 2024

Denmark’s attack shines again for their fourth win in a row

With the strongest attack in the competition – 139 goals scored in four matches and the best efficiency so far, 74.9 per cent – and a convincing performance throughout their first matches at the EHF EURO 2024, Denmark confirmed their credentials as one of the favourites to win the title, with yet another fantastic attacking display against the Netherlands.

The reigning world champions look to have it all – a strong attack, huge experience and excellent depth, as their 11:1 run between the 38th and the 51st minutes just showed how strong Denmark are, on both sides of the ball.

Denmark opened their main round tally with another win, and are now on four points. The Dutch side are at the bottom of the group, with zero points, and their chances for progression are slim after the losses against Sweden in the last match of the main round and this match against Denmark.

Photos © Kolektiff Images