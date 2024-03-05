20240213

Possible scenarios for the last main round matches

05 March 2024, 10:00

The main round of the EHF European League Men 2023/24 concludes on Tuesday night, as the fight is still on for the remaining quarter-final and play-off spots. While the situation is clear in groups I and IV, teams in the other two groups will have a decisive round of matches ahead.

HBC Nantes and Sporting CP have claimed the top spot in their respective groups and secured their quarter-final tickets. In group I, Rhein-Neckar Löwen and TSV Hannover-Burgdorf will advance to the play-offs stage from the second and third positions, respectively. German powerhouse Füchse Berlin and Romanian champions Dinamo Bucuresti have also booked their tickets to the play-offs in group IV.

The outcomes in groups II and III are still to be decided. RK Nexe, Skjern Handbold and IK Sävehof will give their all in the last main round match to have a chance for a direct place in the quarter-finals. Meanwhile, in group III, all eyes will be set on the battle for the first place and quarter-final spot between SG Flensburg-Handewitt and Bjerringbro-Silkeborg.

Here are all the possible scenarios for the last main round matches.

 

GROUP I

HBC Nantes will finish first and go to the quarter-finals

Rhein-Neckar Löwen will finish second and go to the play-offs

TSV Hannover-Burgdorf will finish third and go to the play-offs

Górnik Zabrze will finish fourth

 

GROUP II

RK Nexe:

  • will finish first if:
    • they win or draw against Sävehof
    • they lose against Sävehof by 1 goal AND Skjern lose against Gorenje 
    • they lose against Sävehof by 7 goals or less AND Skjern draw against Gorenje
  • will finish second if:
    • they lose against Sävehof by 1 goal AND Skjern win against Gorenje
    • they lose against Sävehof by 2 goals or more AND Skjern lose against Gorenje
    • they lose against Sävehof by 8 goals or more but 21 goals or less AND Skjern draw against Gorenje
    • they lose against Sävehof by 22 goals, while scoring 23 goals or more themselves AND Skjern draw against Gorenje
  • will finish third if:
    • they lose against Sävehof by 2 goals or more AND Skjern win against Gorenje
    • they lose against Sävehof by 22 goals, while scoring 22 goals or less themselves AND Skjern draw against Gorenje
    • they lose against Sävehof by 23 goals or more AND Skjern draw against Gorenje

Skjern Handbold:

  • will finish first if:
    • they win against Gorenje AND Nexe lose against Sävehof
  • will finish second if:
    • Nexe win or draw against Sävehof
    • they draw against Gorenje AND Nexe lose against Sävehof by 22 goals or more, with Nexe scoring 22 goals or less
  • will finish third if:
    • they draw against Gorenje AND Nexe lose against Sävehof by 21 goals or less.
    • they draw against Gorenje AND Nexe lose against Sävehof by 22 goals, with Nexe scoring 23 goals or more

IK Sävehof:

  • will finish first if:
    • they win against Nexe with 2 goals or more AND Skjern lose against Gorenje
    • they win against Nexe with 8 goals or more AND Skjern draw against Gorenje
  • will finish second if:
    • they win against Nexe with 1 goal AND Skjern draw or lose against Gorenje
    • they win against Nexe with 2 goals or more AND Skjern win against Gorenje
  • will finish third if:
    • they draw or lose against Nexe

20240213 RK NEXE IK SAVEHOF (34)

GROUP III

SG Flensburg-Handewitt:

  • will finish first if:
    • they win or draw against Bjerringbro
    • they lose against Bjerringbro with 10 goals or less
  • will finish second if:
    • they lose against Bjerringbro with 11 goals or more

Bjerringbro-Silkeborg:

  • will finish first if:
    • they win against Flensburg with 11 goals or more
  • will finish second if:
    • they draw or lose against Flensburg
    • they win against Flensburg with 10 goals or less

Kadetten Schaffhausen:

  • will finish third if:
    • they win or draw against Vojvodina
    • they lose against Vojvodina with 3 goals or less
  • will finish fourth if:
    • they lose against Vojvodina with 4 goals or more

Vojvodina: 

  • will finish third if:
    • they win against Schaffhausen with 4 goals or more
  • will finish fourth if:
    • they draw or lose against Schaffhausen
    • they win against Schaffhausen with 3 goals or less

 

GROUP IV

Sporting CP will finish first and go to the quarter-finals

Füchse Berlin will finish second and go to the play-offs

Dinamo Bucuresti will finish third and go to the play-offs

CSM Constanta will finish fourth

 

Photos © Ingrid Anderson-Jensen/SG Flensburg-Handewitt, Ivan Ćosić/RK Nexe 

20230527 EHF Euro Finals 4035
