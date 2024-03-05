HBC Nantes and Sporting CP have claimed the top spot in their respective groups and secured their quarter-final tickets. In group I, Rhein-Neckar Löwen and TSV Hannover-Burgdorf will advance to the play-offs stage from the second and third positions, respectively. German powerhouse Füchse Berlin and Romanian champions Dinamo Bucuresti have also booked their tickets to the play-offs in group IV.

The outcomes in groups II and III are still to be decided. RK Nexe, Skjern Handbold and IK Sävehof will give their all in the last main round match to have a chance for a direct place in the quarter-finals. Meanwhile, in group III, all eyes will be set on the battle for the first place and quarter-final spot between SG Flensburg-Handewitt and Bjerringbro-Silkeborg.

Here are all the possible scenarios for the last main round matches.

GROUP I

HBC Nantes will finish first and go to the quarter-finals

Rhein-Neckar Löwen will finish second and go to the play-offs

TSV Hannover-Burgdorf will finish third and go to the play-offs

Górnik Zabrze will finish fourth

GROUP II

RK Nexe:

will finish first if:

if: they win or draw against Sävehof



they lose against Sävehof by 1 goal AND Skjern lose against Gorenje



they lose against Sävehof by 7 goals or less AND Skjern draw against Gorenje

will finish second if:

if: they lose against Sävehof by 1 goal AND Skjern win against Gorenje



they lose against Sävehof by 2 goals or more AND Skjern lose against Gorenje



they lose against Sävehof by 8 goals or more but 21 goals or less AND Skjern draw against Gorenje



they lose against Sävehof by 22 goals, while scoring 23 goals or more themselves AND Skjern draw against Gorenje

will finish third if:

if: they lose against Sävehof by 2 goals or more AND Skjern win against Gorenje



they lose against Sävehof by 22 goals, while scoring 22 goals or less themselves AND Skjern draw against Gorenje



they lose against Sävehof by 23 goals or more AND Skjern draw against Gorenje

Skjern Handbold:

will finish first if:

if: they win against Gorenje AND Nexe lose against Sävehof

will finish second if:

if: Nexe win or draw against Sävehof



they draw against Gorenje AND Nexe lose against Sävehof by 22 goals or more, with Nexe scoring 22 goals or less

will finish third if:

if: they draw against Gorenje AND Nexe lose against Sävehof by 21 goals or less.



they draw against Gorenje AND Nexe lose against Sävehof by 22 goals, with Nexe scoring 23 goals or more

IK Sävehof: