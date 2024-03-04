VOLUNTEER AT THE EHF FINALS MEN AND WOMEN 2024

Volunteer at the EHF FINALS WOMEN 2024 in Graz
Be there as a volunteer at the EHF Finals Women 2024 in the Raiffeisen Sportpark Graz!
The four best teams in the EHF European League Women, hundreds of fans, a great atmosphere and you're right in the middle of it all! Become part of our team and experience the EHF Finals Women 2024 up close as a volunteer.
The EHF Finals Women mark the conclusion of the EHF European League 2024 season. To ensure two unforgettable days during this event, we are looking for volunteers.
If your heart beats for handball, you are open and communicative, you are interested in sports and are available during the weekend of 11/12 May 2024, then apply now.
As a volunteer, you will experience the EHF European League Women Finals 2024 at the Raiffeisen Sportpark. You will be part of the team and will have the chance to make new contacts in the handball community.
Volunteering at the event offers many benefits, such as a warm meal, including a drink, available for you at the Raiffeisen Sportpark Graz. You will also receive one free ticket per day and EHF merchandise.
Volunteers are wanted in several areas. Over 16 years old:
- Driver: You will be provided with a car and will take people from the event hotels to the Raiffeisen Sportpark Graz, pick people up from the airport and be on call for other driving activities. (Operating days: Friday to Sunday; possibly Thursday afternoon and Monday morning; requirement: class B driving license)
- Team guides (females only): You are the first contact with one of the participating teams. You will welcome your team at the airport/hotel on Friday and accompany them until Monday morning, sit directly behind the team during the game and take care of all their requirements. (Operating days: Friday to Monday; requirements: fluent in German and English, another foreign language would be an advantage depending on the team)
- Cash desk/VIP reception/VIP: You will receive the guests of honor and accredited people such as the press, film crew, etc., carry out the registration and be available to answer questions from the guests. (Operating days: Saturday and Sunday, exact operating times will be announced later).
- Usher: You guide the spectators to their place in the Raiffeisen Sportpark Graz. (Operating days: Saturday and Sunday, exact operating times will be announced later.)
- Media support: For example, you pick up players from the field for the press conference or support the media team with player lists etc. (Operating days: Saturday and Sunday, exact times of operation will be announced later.)
Have we sparked your interest? Then send us an email with your name, club and your clothing size to schweighofer@ehfmarketing.com by Friday, March 10th, 10:00 CET.
If you have already worked as a volunteer in the previous year, we ask you to mention your last year's activity in the email. If you can imagine yourself working as a driver (requirement: class B driving license for more than two years, working time: Thursday evening/Friday to Sunday), we ask you to mention this in your email as well.
The exact division of activities is then carried out by us afterwards. We look forward to receiving your application and would like to thank you for YOUR support!
Contact person:
Marie Schweighofer
Tel: 06605048862
Email: schweighofer@ehfmarketing.com
Photo © Axel Heimken / kolektiff