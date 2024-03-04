VOLUNTEER AT THE EHF FINALS MEN AND WOMEN 2024

Volunteer at the EHF FINALS MEN 2024 in Hamburg

Are you passionate about handball and able to work in a communicative and fast environment? Are you available during and around the weekend of 25/26 May 2024? You could be a part of the EHF Finals Men 2024, which are coming to the Barclays Arena in Hamburg, Germany for the first time ever.

As a volunteer at the EHF Finals Men 2024, you’ll gain exclusive insights into one of the most fascinating events in European club handball and a unique possibility to network in the handball community.

For the event helping hands are needed in a variety of areas, including guest service, accreditations and media. Applicants must be 18 years or older (by 15 May 2024).

Volunteers are essential for the seamless execution of the event. If this sounds interesting to you, we eagerly await your application!

While there’s no monetary compensation, volunteering at the EHF Finals Men 2024 offers numerous benefits, such as onsite meals, event souvenirs and insights into this exciting and new event that features some of the best teams in Europe.

In order to register, simply complete the online application form, available in both English and German. Please note that incomplete submissions won’t be considered. Also please consider that travel and lodging expenses won’t be covered.

For inquiries, reach out to the local organiser at volunteers@stadionwelt.de or call +49 2232 5772 127.

Remember, applications are exclusively accepted through the online form. You can apply here.