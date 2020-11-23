Pots for the group phase draw announced

Following the conclusion of the last qualification round the premiere edition of the EHF European League Women knows all participants of the group phase as 12 qualifiers joined the four top seeded teams over the past weekend.

The group phase draw will take place on Thursday 26 November at 11:00 CET in Vienna. The 16 teams will be drawn from four pots and there can be just one team from each country in each group. Russia leads the way with four clubs, followed by France with three clubs. Hungary and Romania field two sides each, while Denmark, Germany, Norway, Poland and Turkey will have one team on board.

The draw will be extensively covered on the EHF channels and while the live streaming will be available on the EHF European League Facebook page and the Home of Handball YouTube channel, there will be a live blog running on the ehfel.eurohandball.com.

The group phase will commence on 9/10 January with the first round matches. After six rounds of the group phase top two teams from each group will qualify for the quarter-finals.

Pot 1

Herning-Ikast Handbold (DEN)

Siófok KC (HUN)

CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU)

Handball Club Lada (RUS)

Pot 2

Váci NKSE (HUN)

HC Dunarea Braila (ROU)

Astrakhanochka (RUS)

Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK (TUR)

Pot 3

Nantes Atlantique Handball (FRA)

Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR)

HC Zvezda (RUS)

Kuban (RUS)

Pot 4

Fleury Loiret Handball (FRA)

Paris 92 (FRA)

Thüringer HC (GER)

MKS Perla Lublin (POL)