First-time meetings and an early return match

With nine matches ahead on Tuesday, the EHF European League Men group phase continues its journey across Europe.

In the only match in group A, Toulouse and Leon will meet again a little earlier than expected, while several first-time duels are on the menu in the remaining three groups.

GROUP A

Fenix Toulouse Handball (FRA) vs Abanca Ademar Leon (ESP)

Tuesday 24 November, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV.com

the teams met in round 2 and the game ended in a 26:26 draw

since then, Toulouse have loaned Dutch playmaker Luc Steins to Paris Saint-Germain for the rest of the season. Sadou N’Tanzi, coming from PSG, will replace him

after two consecutive losses, Toulouse won against Créteil (30:29) in the French League on Friday, while Leon enjoyed three victories last week: two in the Asobal league and one in the European League

both teams’ top scorers have netted 15 in the European League: Toulouse’s Henrik Jakobsen and Leon’s Ruben Marchan Criado

GROUP B

Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) vs USAM Nimes (FRA)

Tuesday 24 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV.com

Dinamo Bucuresti have not played for a month due to Covid-19

USAM Nimes collected an impressive win (25:33) on Ivry’s home court over the weekend

Dinamo Bucuresti and USAM Nimes come into this round after defeats in the previous EHF European League match

Mohamed Mamdouh (Dinamo) and Mohamed Sanad (USAM Nimes) play together for Egypt, along with new national team joiner, Youth World Championship 2019 MVP Ahmed Hesham (also Nimes)

Füchse Berlin (GER) vs TATRAN Presov (SVK)

Tuesday 24 November, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV.com

Füchse Berlin, winners of the EHF Cup in 2015 and 2018 and runners-up in 2019, have been invincible in the European League so far this season

TATRAN Presov, Slovakian champions since 2006/07, have nine victories in nine games in the domestic championship

in contrast, Füchse Berlin have already lost twice in the Bundesliga this season

TATRAN Presov have an incredible heterogeneity in their squad, with players of nine different nationalities

IFK Kristianstad (SWE) vs Sporting CP (POR)

Tuesday 24 November, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV.com

IFK Kristianstad won the last game in this competition by a one-goal margin in France vs Nimes, 25:24

Sporting CP have played and won one game in the EHF European League so far

both teams arrive from defeats in their domestic championships over the weekend; Sporting CP lost for the first time this season against FC Porto

GROUP C

HC CSKA (RUS) vs RK Nexe (CRO)

Tuesday 24 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV.com

this match is the first in European competitions between the teams

Nexe want to get back on the winning track after a good season opener against Alingsas, while CSKA still wait for their first points in the European League

the club from Nasice is complete after Mario Tomic’s comeback; they are only missing Marko Buvinic, who is out for the rest of the season

CSKA will be complete against Nexe, after missing four players in the last round, with the possible exception of Dmitry Ilchenko, who suffered an injury against Magdeburg

after a European League loss against Magdeburg, CSKA won versus Kaustik-Volgograd in the domestic league and are currently third on that points table

Alingsas HK (SWE) vs SC Magdeburg (GER)

Tuesday 24 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV.com

Tuesday will bring the first match between these two clubs

both teams have had a taste of victory, Magdeburg winning two and Alingsas winning one so far

Alingsas had a busy week in the Swedish League, playing two matches in four days and losing both to Aranas and Varberg

the home team are still missing Daniel Blomgren and Gustav Skagerling, while Johan Nilsson and team captatin Niclas Barud are out for the season

the German side are currently seventh on the Bundesliga table. Their last two matches were postponed (against Melsungen and TuSEM Essen)

Montpellier HB (FRA) vs Besiktas Aygaz (TUR)

Tuesday 24 November, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV.com

the teams have met two times before – in the EHF Champions League 2017/18 both teams secured one win (Besiktas vs Montpellier 32:36; Montpellier vs Besiktas 28:33)

Montpellier will go for their second win this season, while Besiktas still sit on the bottom of the table

the French team are back on track in the French League, most recently winning against Tremblay for their fourth victory out of six matches. They are currently third

Besiktas are still without points in the EHF European League, while in Turkey they were most recently convincing against Güneysuspor for third place in their domestic league

GROUP D

RK Trimo Trebnje (SLO) vs GOG (DEN)

Tuesday 24 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV.com

both sides are on two points, but Trebnje only needed their round 3 match at Tatabanya to reach that, while GOG have already played three matches

it is the first ever duel between these sides, as Trebnje are debutants in European cup competitions

after winning 28:26 at Lemvik, GOG are still unbeaten in the Danish league with 10 victories and two draws

Trebnje won their Slovenian league match 25:21 against Slovan and currently rank second below Celje

Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER) vs HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD)

Tuesday 24 November, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV.com