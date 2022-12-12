Pots for the Last 16 draw revealed

The draw will take place at the EHF office in Vienna and will be streamed live on the Home of Handball YouTube channel.

The reigning EHF European Cup winners Nærbø IL are seeded in the first pot alongside their fellow Norwegian team ØIF Arendal, while the third team from this country Runar Sandefjord Elite are placed in Pot 2.

Two more countries have more than one team still in contention as the Czech Republic is represented by Banik Karvina in Pot 1 and Dukla Praha in Pot 2, while Slovenia have both teams - Riko Ribnica and Gorenje Velenje in Pot 1.

There is still one open place in the Last 16. Following the crowd incidents in the first leg between Förthof UHK Krems (AUT) and Vojvodina (SRB), the European Handball Federation has postponed the second leg until further notice and opened legal procedures against both clubs. The eventual winner of this pairing will be seeded in Pot 2.

There is no country-protection rule at the draw which means that two teams from the same country can meet each other in the Last 16.

The first leg is scheduled for 11/12 February and the second leg will follow one week later.

POT 1 (8 Teams)

MRK Sesvete (CRO)

HCB Karvina (CZE)

Nærbø IL (NOR)

ØIF Arendal (NOR)

RD Riko Ribnica (SLO)

RK Gorenje Velenje (SLO)

Wacker Thun (SUI)

Alingsås HK (SWE)

POT 2 (8 Teams)

Sabbianco Anorthosis Famagusta (CYP)

HC Dukla Praha (CZE)

AS SGS Ramhat Hashron (ISR)

Sidea Group Junior Fasano (ITA)

Runar Sandefjord Elite (NOR)

HC Dinamo Pancevo (SRB)

MSK Povazska Bystrica (SVK)

Winner of Krems/Vojvodina