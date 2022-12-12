Seeding for the Last 16 draw set

Following the conclusion of the third-round matches last weekend, only 16 teams remain in the race for the European Cup Women 2022/23 title.

The next round, the Last 16, is scheduled for January 2023 but before the competition goes to its winter sleep, the draw will determine the eight pairings.

The draw will take place on Tuesday 13 December at 11:00 CET at the EHF headquarters in Vienna and will be streamed live on the Home of Handball YouTube channel.

The Spanish club scene has a dominant presence among the Last 16 participants, with three clubs represented – Atlético Guardes, ATTICGO BM ELCHE and Motive.co Gijon.

Three more countries are represented twice in the Last 16 as Poland and Turkey have two teams in pot 1, while Portugal have one team in each pot.

There is no country-protection rule at the draw which means that two teams from the same country can meet each other in the Last 16.

The first leg is scheduled for 7/8 January and the second leg will follow one week later.

POT 1 (8 Teams)

Hazena Kynzvart (CZE)

Club Balonmán Atlético Guardes (ESP)

Eurobud JKS Jaroslaw (POL)

KPR Gminy Kobierzyce (POL)

Madeira Andebol SAD (POR)

ZORK Jagodina (SRB)

Antalya Konyaalti BSK (TUR)

Izmir BSB SK (TUR)

POT 2 (8 Teams)

ATTICGO BM ELCHE (ESP)

Motive.co Gijon (ESP)

H71 (FAR)

Maccabi Arazim Ramat gan (ISR)

HC Gjorche Petrov-WHC Skopje (MKD)

Sport Lisboa e Benfica (POR)

LK Zug Handball (SUI)

MKS IUVENTA Michalovce (SVK)