Following the completion of the European Cup Women Round 2 last weekend all is set for the draw of the next stage. Nine winners have joined 23 teams which were seeded directly for the third round as the draw at the EHF Office in Vienna will determine all the pairings on Tuesday at 11:00 CEST.

The joint event with the draw of the European League Women Qualification Round 3 will be streamed live on the Home of Handball Facebook and YouTube page.

Zones applied

The EHF decided to stick to a zone system for the pots which is helping to reduce potential risks and restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. However, there will be no country protection, hence the clubs from the same national federation can face each other.

First leg matches are scheduled for 14-15 November and the second leg will follow one week later.

Zone 1

POT 1

Club Balonmano Elche (ESP)

Colegio de Gaia/Colgaia-Toyota (POR)

DHC Slavia Praha (CZE)

HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO)

Jomi Salerno (ITA)

JuRo Unirek VZV (NED)

LK Zug Handball (SUI)

ROOMZ Hotels ZV Wiener Neustadt (AUT)

POT 2

Alì-Best Espresso Mestrino (ITA)

Club Balonmano Atletico Guardes (ESP)

Handball Kaerjeng (LUX)

KA/Por (ISL)

KH-7 BM. Granollers (ESP)

Rincon Fertilidad Malaga (ESP)

Rocasa Gran Canaria (ESP)

SPONO Eagles (SUI)

Zone 2

POT 1

A.C. PAOK (GRE)

Azeryol HC (AZE)

COR Victoria-Berestie (BLR)

HZRK Grude (BIH)

KHF Ferizaj (KOS)

Yalikavaksports Club (TUR)

ZORK Jagodina (SRB)

ZRK Kumanovo (MKD)

POT 2

HC Galychanka Lviv (UKR)

Izmir BSB SK (TUR)

Kavallieri RS2 (MLT)

KHF Istogu (KOS)

Muratpasa Belediyesi SK (TUR)

ORK Rudar (MNE)

ZRK Bjelovar (CRO)

ZRK Naisa Nis (SRB)