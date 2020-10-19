Two pots for the last qualification round ready

Two dozens of teams are one step closer to the group phase of the European League Women after the second qualification round has been completed last weekend. They will now learn their last hurdles on the way to the main part of the competition as the draw on Tuesday at 11am CEST in Vienna will determine all 12 pairings.

The winners of the matches scheduled for 14-15 and 21-22 November will advance to the group phase where they will join the four directly seeded teams – CS Minaur Baia Mare, Handball Club Lada, Herning Ikast Handbold and Siófok KC.

The joint event with the draw of the European League Cup Round 3 will be streamed live on the Home of Handball Facebook and YouTube page.

There will be no country protection in the draw meaning that two clubs from the same national federations can face each other.

Pot 1

Nykøbing Falster Håndbold (DEN)

Viborg HK (DEN)

Fleury Loiret Handball (FRA)

HSG Blomberg-Lippe (GER)

TUSSIES Metzingen (GER)

DVSC Schaeffler (HUN)

Vaci NKSE (HUN)

Byåsen Håndball Elite (NOR)

Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR)

SCM Gloria Buzau (ROU)

Astrakhanochka (RUS)

HC Zvezda (RUS)

Pot 2

DHK Banik Most (CZE)

Super Amara Bera Bera (ESP)

Nantes Atlantique Handball (FRA)

Paris 92 (FRA)

Thüringer HC (GER)

Alba Fehérvár KC (HUN)

Molde HK Elite (NOR)

MKS Perla Lublin (POL)

H.C. Dunarea Braila (ROU)

Kuban (RUS)

H 65 Höörs HK (SWE)

Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK (TUR)