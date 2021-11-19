Women’s EHF EURO 2028 with innovation at its core
This is the fourth of a four-part series to present the federations bidding for the EHF EURO events in 2026 and 2028. The awarding of these tournaments will take place at 14th Extraordinary Congress in Vienna on 20 November.
With 11 of the 14 gold medals at the Women’s EHF EURO won by Scandinavian teams, it is no surprise that there is great excitement about the prospect of Norway, Denmark and Sweden joining forces to host the Women’s EHF EURO 2028.
Scandinavia has well and truly connected through handball as the three neighbouring countries have submitted a joint bid for this event and the men’s championship in 2026.
European Handball is currently faced with many exciting opportunities due to advances in technology. The right innovative approaches will allow European handball, and all its members, to capitalise on these opportunities to grow stronger.
To fully explore these opportunities, Denmark, Norway and Sweden have joined forces to deliver a Women’s EHF EURO that has innovation at its core, offering a first-class player and fan experience in a happy atmosphere.
In addition, the hosts promise to showcase innovative new approaches to sustainability. In a region that is easy to get to and get around in, we will connect European Handball to new sustainability standards and provide innovative solutions for future events.
A spiritual home for women’s handball
2028 will be the first time the three Scandinavian nations will join forces to welcome Europe’s top women’s teams but all three have done a stellar job of doing so in the past.
Denmark have already hosted the championship on four occasions, most recently in 2020, when COVID-19 forced Norway out as co-hosts and saw the Danes produce an incredible effort to make the championship happen.
Sweden hosted the event in 2006 and 2016, while Norway hosted in 2010.
The hosts have collected an incredible haul of 19 medals between them in the course of Women’s EHF EURO history, with Denmark claiming three golds and Norway leading the way by a country mile with eight titles.
The appetite for women’s handball is unmatched in this region and that is certain to show in excitement and spectator numbers when Europe’s top 24 nations come to compete.
Nine venues proposed
For the 2028 bid, Denmark, Sweden and Norway have proposed nine venues in nine different cities Stavanger, Trondheim, Bergen and Oslo in Norway; Copenhagen, Herning and Aarhus in Denmark; and Sweden will provide venues in Helsingborg and Gothenburg.
The final weekend would be held at the Nye Fornebu in Oslo, which is the planned transformation of Telenor Arena, which would mean the final will be played in Norway for the first time.
Assuming the bid is successful, the venues proposed by Denmark, Sweden and Norway would be subject to the final approval of the EHF and the Organising Committee.