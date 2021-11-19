Women’s EHF EURO 2028 with innovation at its core

With 11 of the 14 gold medals at the Women’s EHF EURO won by Scandinavian teams, it is no surprise that there is great excitement about the prospect of Norway, Denmark and Sweden joining forces to host the Women’s EHF EURO 2028.

Scandinavia has well and truly connected through handball as the three neighbouring countries have submitted a joint bid for this event and the men’s championship in 2026.

European Handball is currently faced with many exciting opportunities due to advances in technology. The right innovative approaches will allow European handball, and all its members, to capitalise on these opportunities to grow stronger.

To fully explore these opportunities, Denmark, Norway and Sweden have joined forces to deliver a Women’s EHF EURO that has innovation at its core, offering a first-class player and fan experience in a happy atmosphere.

In addition, the hosts promise to showcase innovative new approaches to sustainability. In a region that is easy to get to and get around in, we will connect European Handball to new sustainability standards and provide innovative solutions for future events.