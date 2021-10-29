Presentations revealed for sixth EHF Scientific Conference

The line-up of presentations at the sixth EHF Scientific Conference, which throws off on Thursday 4 November, has been revealed.

More the 30 oral presentations, together with even more articles, have been submitted by a series of experts for the conference which this year is titled ‘Digitalization and Technology in Handball - Natural Sciences/The Game/Humanities’.

The English-language conference, which will be held online this year, brings together professional and scientific experts to reflect on various aspects of professional handball, and also to further gather knowledge about medical aspects of the sport.

Throwing off at 10:00 CET on Thursday, 4 November and running until 16:30 on Friday, 5 November, there will separate speakers addressing the audience on a wide variety of topics related to the handball world.

Covid-19, esports, injury prevention, training methods and refereeing are among those covered. For a full rundown of the programme click the link below.

For those who still wish to participate in the event, registration closes on Monday 1 November. To do so, email schweiger@eurohandball.com. Further information can be found here.