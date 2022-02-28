Pytlick primed for title fight at home and in Europe

“At some point we had to lose”

GOG have been in exceptional form this season, topping group B of the EHF European League Men and the Danish league.

But an intense period of games and a few untimely injuries, including Mathias Gidsel’s at the EHF EURO, left the squad a bit short-handed.

With just 11 and 10 players at their disposal, GOG lost to Ribe-Esbjerg and drew with Skanderborg Aarhus in recent days.

“We have a lot of games in this period and all of the players are doing very well to manage that but we also know that there are very tough games among them.

“We feel it in our bodies after each game, which means we have to be well-prepared when we don’t have so many players.”

“At some point we had to lose a game, we had not lost in like 200 days, so I think when we lost against Ribe-Esbjerg, we dealt with it. In Sunday’s draw against Skanderborg Aarhus, we were losing by eight goals in the second half, so we really had to fight and it was a good effort by the team to get a draw,” says Pytlick.

“Proven ourselves as a top-class team”

Despite the recent setbacks on the domestic front, GOG have been solid in the European League and are currently riding a five-game unbeaten run.

Impressive results in Europe is no surprise with this team but now there is an element of expectation that comes with it.

“Now that GOG has been playing in Europe for a few years, we have proven ourselves as a top-class team. I’m happy and proud to be a part of the team and enjoying every game we play.”

A plethora of their top players, including Mathias Gidsel, Oscar Bergendahl, Viktor Gísli Hallgrímsson and Torbjørn Bergerud are set to leave at the end of the season and with that, there is a sense that GOG feel the need to achieve something big before the season ends and this collection of players disperses.

“We have a lot of world-class players in the team right now and I think when everybody is playing their best, we have a very good chance to win all of the competitions we are in right now but the draw and a loss in the last week shows that we cannot afford not to play at our best.

“We have a very good spirit within the team right now and we go into every game knowing we can win. We want to reach the EHF Finals and maybe win the Danish league as well.”

Despite plenty of interest elsewhere, Simon Pytlick decided to extend his contract until 2025 with the club he has been playing for since the age of 12.

“It was a tough decision but I was certain about it when I decided to stay because I think GOG is the right place for me right now. I have a big role and feel comfortable with the players here.

“Yes, at one point I may go to another club but at the moment I feel good with GOG.”

“Mentally prepared to be number one”

The prolific scorer clearly made a considered decision about his future and it should come as no surprise given his family’s handball pedigree.

Simon’s mother Berit Bogetoft was on the Danish women's national team in the early nineties, his two sisters, big sister Camilla and little sister Josephine, are also talented players and his father Jan won two Olympic gold medals as Danish women’s team coach.