Berlin qualifiers draw sets the path for the EHF EURO 2024

Reigning Olympic champions France will face Poland, Latvia and Italy in their bid to reach the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 after the qualifiers draw in Berlin divided 32 nations into eight four-team groups.

The EHF EURO 2020 runners-up, Croatia were pitted against the Netherlands in group 5 together with Belgium and Greece.

The bronze medallists from the 2020 edition, Norway, meet Serbia, Slovakia and Finland in group 2.

Four Balkan countries form group 7, as Slovenia ended up together with Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro and Kosovo.

The qualifiers will begin on 12 October 2022 and run until 30 April 2023 with the nations battling for 20 places at the final tournament in Germany which will be played between 10-28 January 2024.

Qualification groups overview

Group 1: Portugal, North Macedonia, Turkey, Luxembourg

Group 2: Norway, Serbia, Slovakia, Finland

Group 3: Iceland, Czech Republic, Israel, Estonia

Group 4: Austria, Ukraine, Romania, Faroe Islands

Group 5: Croatia, Netherlands, Greece, Belgium

Group 6: Hungary, Switzerland, Lithuania, Georgia

Group 7: Slovenia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo

Group 8: France, Poland, Latvia, Italy