Quarter-final contests confirmed

The inaugural season of the European League Women has been a rollercoaster ride so far and we are certain to be in for a few more thrills and spills at the quarter-final stage.

Three Russian sides, a pair of Romanian clubs as well as teams from Denmark, France and Hungary go back into knockout mode, playing for a place in May’s final tournament.

And now the dates and times for the two quarter-final legs have been released, taking place between 27 March and 4 April.

All eight matches will be streamed live on EHFTV.

First leg

Handball Club Lada vs Herning-Ikast Handbold

Saturday 27 March at 14:00 CET

H.C. Dunarea Braila vs CS Minaur Baia Mare

Saturday 27 March at 14:00 CET

HC Zvezda vs Nantes Atlantique Handball

Saturday 27 March at 14:00 CET

Astrakhanochka vs Siófok

Friday 2 April at 19:00 CET (double-header in Siófok)

Second leg

CS Minaur Baia Mare vs H.C. Dunarea Braila

Saturday 3 April at 12:00 CET

Herning-Ikast Handbold vs Handball Club Lada

Saturday 3 April at 16:00 CET

Nantes Atlantique Handball vs HC Zvezda

Sunday 4 April at 14:00 CET

Siófok vs Astrakhanochka

Sunday 4 April at 16:00 CET