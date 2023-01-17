Quarter-final pairs drawn in Vienna

The draw event for the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the EHF European Cup Women 2022/23 took place at the EHF Office in Vienna on Tuesday 17 January 2023. The 'no country protection' rule was applied, i.e. teams from the same country could face each other in the quarter-finals or the semi-finals. Hence two local derbies in Spain and Turkey as well as two regional clashes in the Iberian Peninsula and in Eastern Europe will take place.





Quarter-final pairings:

Madeira Andebol SAD (POR) vs Club Balonmán Atlético Guardes (ESP)



MKS IUVENTA Michalovce (SVK) vs Eurobud JKS Jaroslaw (POL)



Antalya Konyaalti BSK (TUR) vs Izmir BSB SK TUR (TUR)



ATTICGO BM ELCHE (ESP) vs Motive.co Gijon (ESP)

Semi-finals:



Winner of semi-final 4 vs winner of semi-final 1

Winner of semi-final 3 vs winner of semi-final 2



Spain, with three teams representing them in the quarter-finals, have in total four titles in this competition and hold the current title; Poland have one while Turkey, Portugal and Slovakia are yet to win this competition.



The quarter-finals are scheduled for 11/12 and 18/19 February 2023, while the semi-finals will take place on 18/19 and 25/26 March 2023.