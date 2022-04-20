Serbia victorious in “must-win” match

Serbia are ready for a true group final for an EHF EURO 2022 ticket. After a hard-earned 36:30 away win in Turkey the Serbs have all thes aces in their hands for the crucial match against Iceland on Saturday. Depending on the result of the Iceland vs Sweden match later tonight, a draw might be enough on home court. Despite a great fight, Turkey are out of the race for the EHF EURO 2022. In the second ever match of both sides, Serbia took their second victory after winning the first leg even clearer, 36:27.

GROUP 6:

Turkey vs Serbia 30:36 (16:17)

Serbia took their third victory and have six points on their account now, while Turkey remain on two points and cannot finish first or second anymore

Serbia are close to their 12th EHF EURO qualification in a row; their best result was finishing fourth at home in 2012

the first half was equal with constantly changing leads and a close Serbian gap at the end; two goals on both sides was the biggest gap in the 1st

some minutes after the break, Serbia scored a crucial 5:0 run for the 26:21 - and had paved the way to victory

when Jovana Stoiljkovic netted making it 33:28 in the 57th minutes, the deal was sealed; even an overall of six goals of Asli Iskit did not turn the match around

Left wing Radosavljevic on a high

Scoring 11 goals from 12 attempts was the high score of Serbian left wing Sanja Radosavljevic in the current EHF EURO qualification. In the double-header against Sweden, she scored seven goals in total, but in Turkey, the Krim Mercator player was on fire. Now, she first hopes to make it to her fourth EHF EURO final tournament after 2016, 2018 and 2020 - and then to her first ever EHF FINAL4 with Krim, but the hurdle against defending champions Viper Kristiansand is quite high.