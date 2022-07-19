Quintus and Vestmannaeyjar face Greek opponents in round 2

At Tuesday's big draw event at the EHF Office in Vienna, 54 teams in the EHF European Cup Women found out their opponents for round 2 of the competition for the upcoming 2022/23 season.

Former Challenge Cup semi-finalists HV Quintus and IBV Vestmannaeyjar, quarter-finalists in last season's edition of the EHF European Cup Women, will both face opponents from Greece in round 2, which is the first playing round of this season's competition.

Dutch club HV Quintus will meet GAS Kamaterou in matches that will take place on 8/9 October (first leg) and 15/16 October (second leg), while Icelandic side IBV Vestmannaeyjar will play against O.F.N. Ionias.

In another notable first round pairing, Club Balonmano Elche, who lost in the EHF European Cup Women quarter-finals last season to eventual champions Rocasa Gran Canaria, will face Serbia's ZRK Naisa Nis. Having reached the quarter-finals last season, H71 from the Faroe Islands will begin their bid to reach the latter stages of the competition again against Austrian side SC witasek Ferlach.

Five teams to join EHF European Cup Women in round 3

The 27 winners from round 2 will advance to round 3, which will be played on 3/4 December (first leg) and 10/11 December 2022 (second leg). The draw for round 3 will take place on 18 October 2022 in Vienna.

In round 3, the winners of the round 2 ties will be joined by five teams that have been directly seeded to that phase: Atletico Guardes (ESP), ZORK Jagodina (SRB), HC Galychanka Lviv (UKR), Izmir BSB SK (TUR) and Hazena Kynzvart (CZE)

EHF European Cup Women 2022/23 round 2 draw

Eurobud JKS Jaroslaw (POL) vs Cabooter HandbaL Venlo (NED)

Madeira Andebol SAD (POR) vs SSV Brixen Südtirol (ITA)

A.C. PAOK (GRE) vs WHC Metalurg (MKD)

Sport Lisboa e Benfica (POR) vs UHC Stockerau (AUT)

HC DAC Dunajska Streda (SVK) vs Valur (ISL)

vs Yellow Winterthur (SUI) vs MKS Iuventa Michalovce (SVK)

Gjorche Petrov-WHC Skopje (MKD) vs KA/Por (ISL)

H71 (FAR) vs SC witasek Ferlach (AUT)

LK Zug Handball (SUI) vs HC Cassa Rurale Pontinia (ITA)

ZRK Kumanovo (MKD) vs Maccabi Arazim Ramat Gan (ISR)

HB Dudelange (LUX) vs WAT Atzgersdorf (AUT)

HRK Grude (BIH) vs ADA de San Pedro Sul (POR)

Lugi Dam (SWE) vs Westfriesland/SEW (NED)

Alavarium Love Tiles (POR) vs HB Käerjeng (LUX)

roomz JAGS WV (AUT) vs HC Azeryol (AZE)

KHF Istogu (KOS) vs WHC Cair Skopje (MKD)

JuRo Unirek/VZV (NED) vs Dicken (FIN)

Anagennisi Artas (GRE) vs HC Byala (BUL)

ZRK Borac (BIH) vs Cyview Developers Latsia Nicosia (CYP)

KPR Gminy Kobierzyce (POL) vs KHF Ferizaj (KOS)

Ali Best Espresso Mestrino (ITA) vs Motive.co Gijon (ESP)

Club Balonmano Elche (ESP) vs ZRK Naisa Nis (SRB)

Antalya Konyaalti BSK (TUR) vs A.E.S.H. Pylea (GRE)

Holon HC (ISR) vs DHC Slavia Praha (CZE)

GAS Kamaterou (GRE) vs HV Quintus (NED)

Jomi Salerno (ITA) vs Ankara Yenimahalle BSK (TUR)

O.F.N. Ionias (GRE) vs IBV Vestmannaeyjar (ISL)