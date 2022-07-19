Italian derby among 13 EHF European Cup Men round 1 ties

In Tuesday's draw for round 1 of the EHF European Cup Men 2022/23, Italian clubs Raimond Sassari and SSV Brixen were drawn to face other in the matches that will take place on 10/11 September and 17/18 September 2022.

Last season, Raimond Sassari beat HB Dudelange from Luxembourg in round 1, but lost in round 2 against eventual champions Nærbo IL. While Raimond Sassari have recent experience of playing in a European Cup competition, SSV Brixen have not made an appearance in Europe since they played in round 2 of the EHF Cup in 2006/07.

Turkish and Czech sides to feature in round 1

HB Dudelange, who reached the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup in 2016/17, will meet Turkish side Spor Toto SK in the opening round of the 2022/23 season.

HC Robe Zubri, quarter-finalists in the EHF European Men in 2020/21, will also face Turkish opponents in round 1 when they face Izmir BSB SK. In 2021/22, HC Robe Zubri's campaign in Europe's third-tier competition ended when they lost against fellow Czech side Talent tym Plzenskeho kraje in round 3.

European Cup regulars HC Dukla Praha have featured at this level in each of the past four seasons, and the club from the capital of the Czech Republic have been drawn against SPD Radnicki Kragujevac from Serbia. TJ Sokol Nove Veseli, third club in the draw from the Czech Republic, will face HC Tallinn from Estonia in round 1.

51 teams will join the competition in round 2

Although Tuesday's draw for round 1 featured 26 teams, a further 51 teams have been directly seeded to round 2. Round 2 is scheduled for 29/30 October and 5/6 October 2022, and the draw will take place on 20 September 2022.

EHF European Cup Men 2022/23 round 1 draw

KH Kastrioti (KOS) vs RK Gracanica (BIH)

HC Dragunas Klaipeda (LTU) vs HC Dinamo Pancevo (SRB)

HC Berchem (LUX) vs Drenth Groep Hurry-up (NED)

A.C. Diomidis Argous (GRE) vs HC Fivers WAT Margeten (AUT)

Maccabi Rishon-Le-Zion (ISR) vs RK Slovenj Gradec (SLO)

HC Dukla Praha (CZE) vs SPD Radnicki Kragujevac (SRB)

Raimond Sassari (ITA) vs SSV Brixen (ITA)

Izmir BSB SK (TUR) vs HC Robe Zubri (CZE)

IBV Vestmannaeyjar (ISL) vs Holon HC (ISR)

A.E.S.H Pylea (GRE) vs Apoel HC (CYP)

Spor Toto SK (TUR) vs HB Dudelange (LUX)

HC Tallinn (EST) vs TJ Sokol Nove Veseli (CZE)

HC Linz AG (AUT) vs RK Izvidac (BIH)