Quotes from the Energi Viborg EHF Finals

Semi-final two: Viborg vs CS Minaur

Viborg — Saturday 14 May. Quotes from Viborg HK coach Jakob Vestergaard (DEN) and line player Camilla Fangel (DEN) and CS Minaur Baia Mare coach Raul Fotonea (ROU) and centre back Cristina Laslo (ROU) after Viborg HK won the semi-final of the Energi Viborg EHF Finals against CS Minaur Baia Mare, 28:24.



Jakob Vestergaard (DEN) — coach Viborg HK



On their win against Baia Mare:



“It was a very tough game. We are truly happy about the win. They gave us a lot of trouble. We had to work a lot.”



On the final against SG BBM Bietigheim:



“They have a very strong team. They play very well. They are a good team that can also feature in the Champions League. As a former German national coach, I know plenty of their players. We have been practising a lot. Hopefully we will do a great match tomorrow.”



Camilla Fangel (DEN) — Viborg HK line player



On the win against Baia Mare:



“It was a great experience. They never gave up. We had to work for this win and it is an amazing feeling to be in the final.”



Raul Fotonea (ROU) — CS Minaur Baia Mare coach



On the loss against Viborg HK:



“We started the game very bad. After 10 to 12 minutes we fixed the issues in the defence and we made the game much harder for them. After the break, the difference between us and Viborg was only one goal, but another series of mistakes cost us. My players did everything to win. They missed a few passes, a few shots, and this cost us the win.”



Cristina Laslo (ROU) — CS Minaur Baia Mare centre back



On the loss against Viborg:



“The game was a lot of fun. We made some mistakes which cost us a lost. Unfortunately, we lost, but we will try to do better in the next match.”



On the next match against Herning-Ikast Handbold:



“We have heard what they said about us — that we did not stand a chance against Viborg. We proved them wrong. We will meet them now, because they failed to qualify for the final. Tough luck. They should be prepared, because we were better than them last year.”

Semi-final one: Herning-Ikast vs Bietigheim

Viborg — Saturday 14 May. Quotes from SG BBM Bietigheim coach Markus Gaugsich (GER) and centre back Inger Smits (NED) and from Herning-Ikast Handbold coach Kasper Christensen (DEN) and line player Vilde Johansen (NOR) after SG BBM Bietigheim beat Herning-Ikast in the semi-final of the Energi Viborg EHF Finals, 34:33.



Markus Gaugisch (GER) — SG BBM Bietigheim coach



On the win against Herning-Ikast Handbold:



“In the end, we had the better finish, just before the final whistle. We prepared fantastic for this game. We knew what we were up against. We defended great for 45 minutes, but they constantly got closer with goals scored by the wings. It was a game on a high level, but I am proud of my team. We worked hard and we are happy to be in the final tomorrow.”



On their 49-game winning streak in all competitions:

“I do not care about the numbers — if we have five wins or 50 wins this season. It is just the end of a fantastic work throughout the year. It is not normal to win 50 games in a row. But when I see the players coming to the training sessions, I know that we are great. They could have some days off, but they prepare very hard every day.”



On the preparations for the semi-final:



“This style from Herning-Ikast, seven-on-six, is not usually seen in women’s handball. I will talk to Filip Jicha, THW Kiel’s coach, who deploys this kind of tactic. Playing against Herning-Ikast is like a game of chess — you always need to anticipate their move.”



Inger Smits (NED) — SG BBM Bietigheim centre back



On their win against Herning-Ikast Handbold:

“I think we played very well for the first 45 minutes and then they came back and did a very good game. It was really a tough game, but we won it because we prepared very well. We need to focus on tomorrow.”



Kasper Christensen (DEN) — Herning-Ikast Handbold coach



On the loss against Bietigheim:

“We played a great match. The girls fought very well. Bietgheim are one of the strongest teams we played this season. Herning-Ikast and Bietigheim are two of the best teams of the competition, that could play even in the Champions League.”



On their feelings after the game:

“It feels pretty bad to lose this game. It was a top, top match between the two sides. We have to digest this loss, unfortunately.”



Vilde Johansen (NOR) — Herning-Ikast Handbold line player



On the loss against Bietigheim:

“I am super disappointed. It is hard to find the words. We showed that we never give up — it showed in the last 15 minutes, even if we were down by seven goals. We had some fantastic fans in the arena and we are sorry that we could not deliver the win.”